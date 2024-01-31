Home » Investing Articles » The Alphabet share price falls as earnings grow 56%. Time to buy?

The Alphabet share price falls as earnings grow 56%. Time to buy?

The Alphabet share price is falling in extended trading as investors focus on disappointing advertising revenues. But how bad are things really?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Google office headquarters

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Google’s parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) saw its share price dip after the company’s Q4 earnings report. The stock fell 6% in extended trading after the announcement.

On the face of it, though, the update wasn’t that bad – revenues, operating profits and earnings per share all showed double-digit growth compared to a year ago. So why is the stock going down?

Earnings

At first sight, the report looked extremely strong. Revenues (+13%), operating income (+30%) and earnings per share (+56%) came in above analyst expectations. 

Google Cloud was a real highlight, achieving 26% revenue growth. The only disappointement was advertising revenue, where Alphabet reported $65.52bn compared to expectations of $65.94bn. 

This still represents an 11% increase compared to the previous year. But with advertising making up over three quarters of Alphabet’s overall sales, the disappointment is reflected in the share price.

So should investors be concerned about weaker growth in the company’s core operations? Or is there a buying opportunity here, with the stock coming down?

Wait for it…

I think a lot depends on why Alphabet’s advertising revenues came in below expectations. I’m not concerned if it’s part of a cyclical trend, but I’d be alarmed if it’s to do with the company specifically.

It’s difficult to tell just from Alphabet’s earnings. But I’ll be watching closely when Meta Platforms and Amazon – the other big digital advertising firms – report their earnings in the next few days.

If Meta and Amazon have been outperforming Alphabet, then I’ll see Google’s growth as a cause for concern. But if their performance is similar, that’s indicative of a wider trend, in my view.

So I think investors ought to look for a bit more context before taking a view on Alphabet’s results. From my perspective, there’s a lot that’s still to be revealed over the next few days.

Beyond advertising

It’s difficult to overstate how important advertising revenues are to Alphabet’s business. I think it’s a fair criticism of the company that – for all its success in this arena – it hasn’t done much else.

So far, that that hasn’t mattered much. But it’s important for investors to see where the next growth engine is going to come from and it looks like it might be cloud computing.

Unlike advertising, cloud revenues came in above expectations. But again, I think it’s important to get some context on the result before working out what it shows about Alphabet.

As a result, I’ll also be watching to see how Google Cloud’s results compare to its counterparts at Amazon and Microsoft. That will provide important context for Alphabet’s new growth avenue.

Buying the dip

The stock market has been more decisive, sending the stock down 6%. If I’m right, this could be premature and this could be the kind of cyclical dip that all businesses face from time to time.

Despite this, I’m hesitant about buying Alphabet shares. The initial reaction only puts the stock roughly back where it was at the start of the year, and at 25 times earnings, it’s not an obvious bargain.

Alphabet is a quality business and its dominant position plus its growth means the stock deserves a premium valuation. But I’m waiting for more information before making a decision about buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

The fastest-growth stock on the FTSE 100 is also super cheap

| Tom Rodgers

For a FTSE 100 company to nearly triple its earnings in three years, it must be doing something pretty extraordinary.…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is down 20% and pays 8.6% yield! I’m ready to buy

| Tom Rodgers

There's one FTSE 250 stock with a near-9% yield and a strong outlook for 2024 that's just jumped to the…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

I don’t want to miss out on this cheap growth stock

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko has been looking for a new growth stock. Here's one he thinks is definitely a contender for his…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Does the Glencore share price indicate a screaming buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Glencore is seeing some production issues dragging down its share price. But is this secretly a buying opportunity for long-term…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d buy 35 shares a week of this FTSE 100 stock to aim for a £1,000 second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores a dividend-paying FTSE 100 stock with attractive income at an exciting price for a possible long-term investment.

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

£20k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a second income of £3,337 a month!

| Royston Wild

I think investing in FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares is a great way to build wealth for retirement. Here's…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Looking for quality stocks to buy? I’d snap up these 2 picks!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Finding great growth stocks to buy can be complex but our writer reckons these two are excellent candidates.

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d start investing with less than £500, like this

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer draws on his own experience to explain how he would start investing for the first time with just…

Read more »