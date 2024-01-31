Home » Investing Articles » Shares I love: Lloyds

Shares I love: Lloyds

Since I first bought some, Lloyds shares have lost me money. Am I hanging on to a failed relationship when it’s time to let go? Nah!

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Am I mad to think of Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) shares in terms of loving them?

Lloyds has lost me a packet of cash in the past 10 years. And we should keep emotion well away from our investments, right?

But it would surely take a robot to look at the Lloyds share price chart and maintain a steely coolness.

Love that dividend

Those of us who invest for long-term income love a good dividend, don’t we?

We’re looking at a forecast Lloyds dividend yield of 5.9%, with the punters putting it up above 7.5% by 2025. What’s not to love about that?

I see NatWest Group on an even higher yield, of 6.9%. And again, forecasts show it going up and up. Do I see another vying for my affections?

The bank sector in general has what look like some of the best FTSE 100 dividends on offer. And they’re backed by forecast earnings rises.

Falling shares

If we want to buy a thing, we love to get it cheap, yes? It’s like ace investor Warren Buffett said about burgers. If we want to keep eating them, we should cheer when beef prices fall.

So if I want to keep buying Lloyds shares, I should want them to keep getting cheaper too. But that’s harder to get my head round and still keep calm.

I’ve topped up my Lloyds shares several times, each time at a lower price. But then, many investors have kept putting money into falling shares only to see them go bust, and them lost the lot.

How can I tell I’m not doing the same with Lloyds shares, based on some sort of gut feel that I must be right?

How cheap?

Well, never forget valuation. The Lloyds price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is only six. That’s super low by Footsie standards.

NatWest looks similarly cheap. Oh, and Barclays is on a P/E of only a bit over five. Hmm, I might not have enough love to go around here.

P/E alone can be misleading. And a very low one can be valid, especially if the outlook is poor. So I want to look at liquidity, forecasts, cash flow, and all the rest.

And, I do see risks with the banks in today’s economy. Lloyds could be at more risk than most, with its exposure to the housing market — it’s the UK’s biggest mortgage lender.

Balance

So yes, I want to buy more Lloyds shares, again. And I know there’s a very real chance they’ll fall after I buy, again. If bad loan impairments are big this year, Lloyds could fall more than I fear.

I also know that it’s just not possible for me to put all emotion out of the picture, and analyse everything 100% rationally.

I think the key is to keep a balance, and not get too excited about the riches I think Lloyds might one day bring me. And I don’t want to turn my back on the emotional draw of the stock market — it’s all part of the fun.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

2 shares for powerful passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my ongoing plan for plenty of passive income, I keep buying high-yielding shares. For example, these two stocks pay…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

Has this fallen star growth share finally turned a corner?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has watched as this growth share in his portfolio has collapsed over the past year. Here's why he…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

2 shares to buy in February for dividend yields topping 7%

| Christopher Ruane

This duo of FTSE 100 shares with high yields are on our writer's list of shares to buy for his…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £100 a month in UK shares to target a £12,323 second income

| John Fieldsend

I’d take advantage of this rare opportunity right now in the UK markets to target a sizeable and lifelong second…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

With no savings at 35, I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rule to build wealth

| John Fieldsend

Warren Buffett’s golden rule might be the best tip to build wealth even if I was starting with no savings…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

I’d aim to turn a £20k ISA into passive income of £13,959 a year

| John Fieldsend

Let’s say I had no savings and no experience of investing. How would I invest a £20k Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 cheap shares with dividends I’d buy in February

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane is eyeing this trio of cheap shares for his portfolio over the coming month. He likes the valuations…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Diageo share price after H1 earnings?

| Ben McPoland

The Diageo share price has been struggling recently due to weaker sales in the Americas and uncertainty about the global…

Read more »