Home » Investing Articles » Over 1, 5 and 10 years, what does the Lloyds share price performance tell me as an investor?

Over 1, 5 and 10 years, what does the Lloyds share price performance tell me as an investor?

As a long-term investor, Christopher Ruane draws lessons from a falling Lloyds share price to help consider what might move it up or down in future.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite being one of the country’s leading banks, shares in Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) sell for pennies. Is the Lloyds share price improbably cheap – or a potential value trap?

Past performance is not a guide to what will happen in future. But I think understanding how the share price has got to where it is today can help me think about some pros and cons that buying the shares may offer to my portfolio.

The 10-year view

In the past decade, the share price has almost halved. Ouch!

What is behind the 49% decline?

On one hand, Lloyds has maintained a lot of strengths over the past decade that I think could bode well for its future performance. These include a stable of well-known brands, a market-leading mortgage position and a vast customer base.

But a decade ago, we were heading firmly out of the economic doldrums. The current uncertain economic outlook, by contrast, could lead to higher loan defaults and hurt profits.

The bank’s impairment charge for the first three quarters of its current financial year (£0.8bn) was actually lower than in the prior-year period. But the perceived risk of higher defaults weighs on the Lloyds share price.

The five-year view

Across the past five years, the share price has also fallen – by 27%.

One reason for the fall was the pandemic and its impact on business performance. It revealed a risk that I think remains pertinent for the future: a sudden, unexpected public health event suddenly upending the normal flows of money on which banking relies.

But I think that fall also reflects Lloyds’ slow restoration of its pre-pandemic dividend.

Despite a £5.6bn post-tax profit last year, the dividend still has not reached its 2018 level. Rivals have seen their share prices fall over the past five years but by much less. Barclays is down 5%, Natwest 13% and the HSBC share price has moved 4% lower.

As a Lloyds shareholder for some of this period, my interpretation was that the board does not sufficiently value the importance to shareholders of the dividend.

Yes, the current yield of 5.9% is high. But I see a risk of another cut in future if the economy deteriorates again. The Lloyds dividend is still much smaller than it was prior to the 2008 financial crisis.

The one-year view

Over the past year, a 19% in price means anyone owning Lloyds shares has effectively seen the value of their shareholding cut by almost a fifth.

A key reason has been a weak economy and housing market raising the prospect of lower customer demand and higher mortgage defaults. I still see those risks. It could be, though, that things have got as bad as they will and falling interest rates in future could help business for the black horse bank.

If so, today’s price-to-earnings ratio of 8 could be a bargain. The bank also trades on a low price-to-book ratio of around 0.6.

For now, though, I will wait to see whether the economic risks recede before thinking about investing.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

The ITM Power share price just jumped 17%! Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

After the hydrogen energy company released its latest figures, the ITM Power share price has soared. Our writer considers the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m not convinced by the Rolls-Royce share price

| Charlie Keough

The Rolls-Royce share price has been on a tear in recent times. But this Fool has reservations about buying the…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

The Alphabet share price falls as earnings grow 56%. Time to buy?

| Stephen Wright

The Alphabet share price is falling in extended trading as investors focus on disappointing advertising revenues. But how bad are…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

The fastest-growth stock on the FTSE 100 is also super cheap

| Tom Rodgers

For a FTSE 100 company to nearly triple its earnings in three years, it must be doing something pretty extraordinary.…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is down 20% and pays 8.6% yield! I’m ready to buy

| Tom Rodgers

There's one FTSE 250 stock with a near-9% yield and a strong outlook for 2024 that's just jumped to the…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

I don’t want to miss out on this cheap growth stock

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko has been looking for a new growth stock. Here's one he thinks is definitely a contender for his…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Does the Glencore share price indicate a screaming buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Glencore is seeing some production issues dragging down its share price. But is this secretly a buying opportunity for long-term…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d buy 35 shares a week of this FTSE 100 stock to aim for a £1,000 second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores a dividend-paying FTSE 100 stock with attractive income at an exciting price for a possible long-term investment.

Read more »