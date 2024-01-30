Home » Investing Articles » What’s going on with the Lloyds share price?

What’s going on with the Lloyds share price?

The Lloyds shares price tumbled as regulators kicked off a new scandal investigation that may land the British bank with a massive £8bn fine!

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rising interest rates were supposed to be a fantastic growth catalyst for the Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) share price. Yet, throughout 2023, the British banking giant saw its market capitalisation move firmly in the wrong direction. And since 2024 kicked off, this downward trajectory has only continued, with shares dropping by a further 10%.

Banks are complicated businesses, making it harder to pinpoint exactly where the problem lies. However, with the US banking sector showing weakness, it seems the confidence surrounding Lloyds has suffered.

So is there cause for concern? Or is this a buying opportunity? Let’s take a closer look.

The threat of interest rate cuts

Earlier this month, US institutions like JP Morgan, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs released their latest earnings. Despite most delivering encouraging performances, shares ended up sliding as investor confidence in this sector is weakening.

The cause once again appears to be tied to interest rates. With US inflation back under control, the Federal Reserve is planning to start cutting rates in the second half of 2024. While that’s fantastic news for most businesses, for banks it means net interest margins are going to fall under pressure once again.

UK banks operate slightly differently. But they’re exposed to similar catalysts. And with the Bank of England planning to follow in the Federal Reserve’s footsteps, it’s not surprising to see the Lloyds stock price suffer. It’s worth pointing out that HSBC and Barclays have also suffered as a consequence.  

Another scandal on the horizon?

Yet, Lloyds has another problem on its hands called the Financial Conduct Authority. Regulators have begun investigating over 16,000 claims of foul play where car finance customers were charged higher interest rates so that car dealers could receive undisclosed commissions.

The investigation has only just started and likely won’t conclude until towards the end of 2024. However, if Lloyds is found guilty, analysts have predicted the bank may be forced to repay up to £8bn as part of a compensation scheme. Needless to say, that’s not good news for shareholders.

Time to buy?

Contrarian value investors are known for buying up stocks and getting hit by short-term scandals or problems. After all, if the underlying business remains uncompromised then, in the long run, such sudden drops in valuation present a potentially lucrative buying opportunity.

Lloyds’ latest earnings report is scheduled for February this year. This will help illuminate the true state of the bank in the wake of upcoming interest rate cuts. And if they’re anything like the last set of results, then today’s price could be a screaming buying opportunity. After all, pre-tax profits across the first nine months of 2023 were up by 20%, beating analyst expectations.

Having said that, this isn’t exactly a business I’m keen on having in my portfolio. Despite playing a critical role in the global economy, Lloyds shares, despite their general popularity, haven’t exactly been a stellar performer in over a decade. Therefore, this business is staying on my watchlist, even with the cheap valuation.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Could these 4 events crash the stock market?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After a great start to this year, global stock markets are looking rosy. But I worry that investors may be…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

£13,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £158 a month in passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks Forterra shares will be a great source of passive income. It might not be steady each year,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy these cheap FTSE 100 shares for passive income before the next bull market

| Paul Summers

Buying quality shares when they're temporarily cheap makes even more sense to our writer when they offer great dividends for…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here are 2 passive income stocks yielding more than 10%!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian's on the hunt for passive income opportunities, but are these double-digit-yielding FTSE income stocks too good to be…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: Share Advisor’s latest lower-risk, high-yield stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target a five-figure income from my SIPP in retirement

| Christopher Ruane

By making regular contributions to his SIPP, our writer hopes to build it up and generate a sizeable dividend income…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

£1K would buy me 51 shares in one of the best income stocks around!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor is looking for income stocks and explains how she could buy this tobacco stock with its excellent reputation…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 stock I’d buy as profit warnings boom!

| Royston Wild

I think this FTSE 100 company is an exceptional stock to buy for these tough times. It's why I already…

Read more »