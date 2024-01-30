Home » Investing Articles » Just released: Share Advisor’s latest lower-risk, high-yield stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: Share Advisor’s latest lower-risk, high-yield stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable investment.

Latest posts by Mark Rogers (see all)
Published
Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.

Image source: Getty Images.

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Investors with a more conservative desire might find the Ice style appealing. By focusing on businesses that have shown consistent financial performance and growing dividends, we seek to beat the market with a mix of income and steadily rising share prices. We consider this to be a lower-risk investing strategy than Fire, but company and industry specific risks mean diversification remains important.

Ice investing can generate large, short-term gains on occasion, but we’re primarily seeking steady gains over time, and shallower declines during wider stock market falls. These qualities are most commonly found in established firms, but the Ice approach does not focus exclusively on large companies. We often see ample opportunity to invest in medium-sized companies, with strong niche positions in their industry and the ability to grow their dividends for years to come.

“The recent profit warning, in my view, offers a rare opportunity to invest in a quality company, at a reasonable valuation, boasting a yield well above market averages.”

Mark Stones, Share Advisor

January’s Ice recommendation:

Redacted

Want The Full Recommendation? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target a five-figure income from my SIPP in retirement

| Christopher Ruane

By making regular contributions to his SIPP, our writer hopes to build it up and generate a sizeable dividend income…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

£1K would buy me 51 shares in one of the best income stocks around!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor is looking for income stocks and explains how she could buy this tobacco stock with its excellent reputation…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 stock I’d buy as profit warnings boom!

| Royston Wild

I think this FTSE 100 company is an exceptional stock to buy for these tough times. It's why I already…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d turn £10 a day into £50k passive income

| Tom Rodgers

Using small amounts of cash to make £50,000 of passive income is perfectly possible, says Tom Rodgers. And investors don't…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Mega-profit Shell could be the FTSE 100’s best value stock

| Tom Rodgers

The UK's best value stock also has record profits, rising dividends and a massive growth market for its biggest earning…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is falling but I reckon it’s a no-brainer buy!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Despite falling sharply since its initial public offering, this FTSE 250 incumbent could still be a shrewd investment, our writer…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ share price is down 12% this month! Here’s why I think it’s a great time to buy

| Mark David Hartley

The Lloyds share price is down 12% and nearing a one-year low. I’m jumping on this opportunity to buy it…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in these cheap FTSE 250 dividend shares could make me £1,430 in passive income!

| Royston Wild

These top dividend shares are on sale right now! Royston Wild explains why they could be a great way for…

Read more »