Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why I think the BT share price is a steal at 114p

Here’s why I think the BT share price is a steal at 114p

With the BT share price at just 114p at the time of writing this Fool takes a closer look at why he thinks now is the perfect time to consider buying.

Dylan Hood
Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: BT Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BT (LSE: BT.A) share price has performed pretty poorly compared to the wider market. Over the last 12 months, the shares are down 11%.

However, at just 114p, I think this defensive stock could be a great addition to my portfolio. Let’s take a closer look at why.

Valuation

At the time of writing, BT shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of just six. This is less than half the FTSE 100 average of 14. For additional context, I usually consider good value stocks to trade below 10.

Along with this low valuation is a meaty dividend, currently yielding 6.7%. This is significantly above the UK market average and much higher than I could expect to earn in a savings account. Therefore, even if the stock price flatlined, I would still be generating some healthy passive income for my portfolio.

While dividends are never guaranteed, BT’s current dividend coverage ratio (the ratio of earnings to dividends) looks solid, suggesting sustainability in the near future. Additionally, BT operates under a ‘progressive’ dividend policy, aiming to boost payouts in upcoming years, potentially offering solid returns from future payouts.

Institutional investors seem to be sharing its optimism, with research analysts at Barclays and JP Morgan setting price targets of 220p and 290p, respectively. These targets, representing premiums of 91% and 152% to the current share price, make me think BT shares could climb higher in 2024.

Headwinds remain

One of the biggest challenges I see for BT is its large debt pile, which currently sits at £20bn. Considering the market cap is just £11.3bn, it puts the scale of this debt into perspective. With interest rates in the UK having climbed to 5.25% throughout 2023, I expect BT to shell out hundreds of millions in additional interest repayments. This could harm its profitability moving forward.

Chris Dale, the founder of hedge fund Kintbury Capital, expressed concerns at a London conference about BT’s debt levels and suggested that the company’s reinstatement of dividends could backfire down the line. For this reason, the fund has been actively shorting its shares, betting on a future decline in value.

Although the macroeconomic outlook might not bode well for BT and its high debt, it’s still a defensive stock. This means one that operates in a consumer staple industry (such as telecoms), so regardless of market fluctuations, demand tends to stay constant. This coupled with BT’s brand power in the UK does give me peace of mind even in the face of economic uncertainty.

Why I’d buy

The debt levels are concerning. However, in my opinion the shares look too cheap to ignore at 114p. Couple this with the high dividend and defensive nature of the stock, I think the share price could be in line for a rise in 2024. If I had some spare cash, I’d be buying.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£17,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £1,552 a month of passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Relatively small investments in high-yielding stocks can grow through the power of dividend compounding into significant passive income.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Up 15% from its lows today, is this FTSE 250 stock set to be one of 2024’s winners?

| Kevin Godbold

The directors reckon this FTSE 250 business is driven by strong growth in its value-added services, and trading is robust.

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

Is Pets at Home a FTSE 250 stock worth buying after its Q3 update?

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 250 pet stock is down slightly today after the company released a mixed trading update. Is this now…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Could these 4 events crash the stock market?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After a great start to this year, global stock markets are looking rosy. But I worry that investors may be…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

£13,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £158 a month in passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks Forterra shares will be a great source of passive income. It might not be steady each year,…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Lloyds share price?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Lloyds shares price tumbled as regulators kicked off a new scandal investigation that may land the British bank with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy these cheap FTSE 100 shares for passive income before the next bull market

| Paul Summers

Buying quality shares when they're temporarily cheap makes even more sense to our writer when they offer great dividends for…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here are 2 passive income stocks yielding more than 10%!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian's on the hunt for passive income opportunities, but are these double-digit-yielding FTSE income stocks too good to be…

Read more »