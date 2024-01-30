Home » Investing Articles » Here’s where I think the Tesco share price could be headed in 2024!

Here’s where I think the Tesco share price could be headed in 2024!

After a double-digit increase in 2023, this Fool remains bullish on the Tesco share price. In this article, he takes a closer look at the reasons why.

Dylan Hood
Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Tesco plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the past 12 months, the Tesco (LSE: TSCO) share price has climbed 18%. For context, the FTSE 100 has fallen 2% over the same period, meaning that the grocery retailer has outperformed the UK market by a whopping 20%.

Given the current choppy macroeconomic climate, I think Tesco shares could be a great defensive addition to my portfolio. Let’s take a closer look at why.

Defensive play

So, what is a defensive stock? A defensive stock is an investment typically found in industries like utilities or consumer staples, known for providing consistent dividends and stable performance even during economic downturns.

Tesco is the UK’s leading supermarket chain, meaning it fits this bill perfectly. With most economic outlooks remaining uncertain for the foreseeable future, this could provide my portfolio with some great stability.

Enticing valuation

Tesco shares currently trade on a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15. For context, the FTSE 100 average hovers around 14, and most good value stocks tend to trade around 10. Given Tesco’s strong reputation and industry presence, I am comfortable with the current valuation.

The stock also offers a comfortable dividend yield of 3.7%. This is not the highest in the FTSE 100 by any means, but it does offer the scope for some passive income generation – something I’ll never say no to.

What’s more, according to current analyst projections, Tesco is expected to distribute 11.6p per share for FY2024 and increase it to 12.9p per share for FY2025. Based on today’s share price at 292p, these payouts correspond to yields of 4.0% and 4.4% respectively.

Tesco has also completed a series of share buybacks since 2021, totalling over £1.8bn. This is great for investors, as fewer shares means that dividends are shared by a smaller pool of investors. This means higher yields for Tesco holders.

Not all plain sailing

One headwind I see for Tesco is the escalating competition from budget supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl. These stores have seen a surge in popularity in the UK in recent times, catalysed by the current cost-of-living challenges.

Aldi’s growth has been substantial, winning over one million new customers last year. It also has plans to expand with 500 more stores after reaching its 1,000th in the UK in 2023. Should this growth persist, it poses a substantial threat to Tesco’s market share.

Although UK inflation has started to ease, I expect it will be some time before we see this filter down into lower prices of everyday goods. Tesco will have to work hard to keep its prices down in the face of its cheaper counterparts.

Can the price rise further?

So, with all things considered, do I think the Tesco share price can rise higher in 2024? Absolutely, given its defensive nature and bullish analyst estimates. If I had the spare cash, I would be investing today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Should Aviva shares be on my February shopping list?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is eyeing Aviva shares as a possible high-yield addition to his ISA. Here's why he'd be happy to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 185% in a year, can the Rolls-Royce share price go higher? Some analysts think so!

| Mark David Hartley

The Rolls-Royce share price keeps climbing despite some alarming risks on the balance sheet. I’m now wondering just how high…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Spending £1,900 on dividend shares today could earn me free money for life. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd invest under a couple of thousand pounds in dividend shares to try and set up…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

I consider this penny stock a hidden gem

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko has been looking for an undercover penny stock. Here's one company he thinks is worth buying for his…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

After these results, the Diageo share price could be set for new gains

| Alan Oscroft

The Diageo share price fall puts it on the lowest valuation it's been in the past few years. Is it…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

I’m not giving up on the worst-performing company in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Gordon Best

E-commerce giant Alibaba has had a rough few years, making it the main underperformer in my Stocks and Shares ISA.…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£17,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £1,552 a month of passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Relatively small investments in high-yielding stocks can grow through the power of dividend compounding into significant passive income.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Up 15% from its lows today, is this FTSE 250 stock set to be one of 2024’s winners?

| Kevin Godbold

The directors reckon this FTSE 250 business is driven by strong growth in its value-added services, and trading is robust.

Read more »