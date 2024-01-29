Home » Investing Articles » Will the Marks and Spencer share price rise another 120% in 2024?

Will the Marks and Spencer share price rise another 120% in 2024?

The Marks and Spencer share price had a tremendous run in 2023, more than doubling. This Fool wonders if the same could happen in 2024.

Dylan Hood
Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:
BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After a historic run in 2023, the Marks and Spencer (LSE: MKS) share price has fallen 7% so far this year as I write. Past returns are no indication of future performance, however, there are several reasons why I think this stock could finish the year higher in 2024. Could this small dip provide me with the perfect entry point for my portfolio? Let’s take a closer look.

Attractive valuation

One would think that after rising 120% in 2023, the shares might be slightly overvalued. However, trading at just 13 times earnings, this doesn’t look like the case. For context, the FTSE 100 average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 14, so the stock is pretty much in line with the rest of the market.

Additionally, analysts anticipate sales to rise almost 10% for the financial year ending March 2025. Alongside a sales increase, they expect earnings per share to rise to 24.8p. Based on today’s share price, that puts the forward P/E ratio at around 10. It seems like great value to me.

The company has done an excellent job at transforming its stores, supporting its premium food ranges with food-only stores, as well as vastly improving its clothing lines. It’s also a household name in the UK, holding extremely strong brand power. Both of these are big green flags for me as a potential investor.

So why have the shares fallen in 2024?

I think that this year’s share price drop reflects profit-taking from some investors. With such a large share price jump in 2023, some investors inevitably want to take their money and run.

Much of this year’s share price decline came after M&S released its Christmas trading update earlier this month. Sales figures came in 8% higher year on year. So why else did the shares fall apart from profit-taking? Well, after the bullish November update, I expect investors had inflated expectations of performance.

If this is indeed the case, I believe a slight adjustment in valuation offers me the opportunity to grab some shares at a small discount and hold for long-term growth.

In the report, CEO Stuart Machin referenced his worries surrounding the uncertain economic outlook for 2024. Additionally, he mentioned the company expects rising costs due to wage inflation and increased business rates. I expect this outlook also served to dampen the price.

Nonetheless, Machin expressed his confidence in the company’s performance, citing the “strong” Christmas trading period, bolstering expectations of meeting full-year results in line with market forecasts. If M&S can achieve these forecasts, I expect the share price to rise accordingly.

Should I be buying the stock?

While I’m uncertain the shares will be able to double in value again in 2024, I think we could continue to see more upward movement. As long as M&S can deliver solid results and overcome economic challenges, I think investors will resume pushing the share price higher. If I had some spare cash, I’d be looking to buy now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s how long it might take to double my money via the stock market

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market's a powerful wealth-creation machine. But how long might it take to double one's capital with shares? Edward…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Dividend Shares

Here’s how I’d drip feed £95 a week into high-yield shares to target an £8k+ second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the approach he'd take to build significant passive income streams by buying high-yield shares.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why I think BP shares are a screaming buy

| Charlie Keough

This Fool takes a closer look at BP shares and explains why, at their current price, he thinks they're a…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

The Diageo share price fell 23% in 2023: is now the time to buy?

| Dylan Hood

The Diageo share price had a bumpy 2023. But with a strong dividend track record, this Fool takes a closer…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into Greggs shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares have done incredibly well over many time frames. But is this well-known FTSE 250 stock still worth buying…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Glencore shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Glencore shares have delivered poor returns over the last year, even when dividends are factored in. Here, Edward Sheldon looks…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 9.75% yield but down 19%! Should I buy more of this hidden FTSE 100 gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 insurer pays one of the highest dividends in the market, is undervalued against its peers, and is…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

With a 12% yield, I think this potentially undervalued dividend stock is amazing

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko has been looking for a hidden dividend stock. He's found one he thinks could be undervalued, too. Will…

Read more »