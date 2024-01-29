Home » Investing Articles » The Diageo share price fell 23% in 2023: is now the time to buy?

The Diageo share price fell 23% in 2023: is now the time to buy?

The Diageo share price had a bumpy 2023. But with a strong dividend track record, this Fool takes a closer look at why the stock is a possible buy for him.

Dylan Hood
Latest posts by Dylan Hood (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2023 was something of a mixed bag for stock markets. Amid tough macroeconomic conditions, many FTSE 100 stocks struggled to deliver solid returns. The index itself finished the year with almost flat returns.  

One stock that was caught up in this was Diageo (LSE: DGE), with its share price falling 23% throughout the year. Broaden that horizon to five years, and the shares have fallen too, albeit only by 2%. So why am I considering buying this stock? Let’s take a closer look.

Quality business

The name Diageo may not be as well known as some of its famous labels, but the multinational alcoholic beverage company boasts some of the biggest names in the industry. They include Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Guinness, Captain Morgan and Baileys.  

Owning this suite of brands gives the company huge pricing power. Demand is consistently high and there’s minimal established competition for many of them. What’s more, alcohol isn’t a cyclical business. In other words, regardless of market conditions, people enjoy a drink.

Given this large demand, the company can rake in impressive top-line figures. For example, last year it reported revenues of almost $24bn, with net income of $3.8bn. The strong earnings level has allowed Diageo to pay shareholders for 36 years running. Past performance is no indication of future returns, but stats like that are very enticing for prospective investors like me.

That being said, the current dividend yield is only 2.8%, which is below the market average. In addition to this, the valuation still looks a bit on the steep side to me. The shares are currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 17, which is a slight premium to the FTSE 100 average of 14.  

Challenging outlook

The company faces a few risks to its earnings, particularly in some of its international markets. For example, in its November trading update, it pointed to “a materially weaker performance outlook in Latin America and the Caribbean”, which could serve to dampen profits.

More widely, with global markets recently enduring red-hot inflation, outlooks remain mixed. In the UK, for example, interest rates are expected to remain high for most of 2024. This could dampen consumer demand for some of Diageo’s more expensive brands. That being said, with such a strong brand arsenal, I don’t expect this to be a major issue.

To try and ‘futureproof’ its business, Diageo recently appointed a “breakthrough innovation team” to lead advancements beyond product development. Such teams are a great way of expanding offerings to new markets, as well as broadening products and services. Given the hazy market outlook, I think this is a great move by the firm.

What I’d do now

Overall, I like the look of these shares right now. Given the 23% decline last year, I think now could be a good time to buy the stock for long-term growth. If I had some spare cash lying around, I’d be adding it to my portfolio today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Dylan Hood has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s why I think BP shares are a screaming buy

| Charlie Keough

This Fool takes a closer look at BP shares and explains why, at their current price, he thinks they're a…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Will the Marks and Spencer share price rise another 120% in 2024?

| Dylan Hood

The Marks and Spencer share price had a tremendous run in 2023, more than doubling. This Fool wonders if the…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into Greggs shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares have done incredibly well over many time frames. But is this well-known FTSE 250 stock still worth buying…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Glencore shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Glencore shares have delivered poor returns over the last year, even when dividends are factored in. Here, Edward Sheldon looks…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 9.75% yield but down 19%! Should I buy more of this hidden FTSE 100 gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 insurer pays one of the highest dividends in the market, is undervalued against its peers, and is…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

With a 12% yield, I think this potentially undervalued dividend stock is amazing

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko has been looking for a hidden dividend stock. He's found one he thinks could be undervalued, too. Will…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

I’d aim to transform an empty portfolio into a £560,900 nest egg with the FTSE 250!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 250 may offer better potential growth opportunities than the FTSE 100. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’d leverage the…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1k in the FTSE 250 at the start of 2023, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman looks at the FTSE 250 index's recent performance and whether UK mid-cap stocks are worth considering in 2024.

Read more »