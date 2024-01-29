Home » Investing Articles » I’d aim to transform an empty portfolio into a £560,900 nest egg with the FTSE 250!

I’d aim to transform an empty portfolio into a £560,900 nest egg with the FTSE 250!

The FTSE 250 may offer better potential growth opportunities than the FTSE 100. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’d leverage the index to build wealth.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250 often gets overlooked compared to its older sibling, the FTSE 100. The index is home to the 101st to 350th largest businesses on the London Stock Exchange, containing mostly mid- and even small-cap enterprises. And these are precisely the types of stocks I’d pursue to build a chunky portfolio when starting from scratch.

The barriers to entry aren’t that high

Decades ago, investing in the stock market was a bit of a palaver. Brokerage accounts were notoriously expensive, with high commissions acting as a barrier for households that weren’t earning vast sums. Yet today, the landscape has drastically changed.

Higher levels of competition and innovation have reduced the cost of investing drastically. Transaction fees are slowly becoming negligible, with some platforms being entirely commission-free. The Stocks and Shares ISA for British investors has been launched to wipe out taxes from the equation. And the ability to buy fractional shares has eliminated the minimum investment requirements for companies with lofty stock prices.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

As such, it’s perfectly possible to kick start a portfolio with as little as £200, perhaps even less. Of course, such a small amount of capital isn’t likely to yield life-changing wealth. However, by investing small sums on a regular basis for the long run, that changes drastically.

The power of compounding

Investing £200 a month is the equivalent of £2,400 a year. Therefore, after two decades, a portfolio would have received £48,000 in savings. That’s certainly not bad. But an investor who managed to replicate the FTSE 250’s 11% average annual return over the same period would actually be sitting on a portfolio worth £173,128 – 3.6 times more!

This is the beauty of compounding. As the value of an investment increases, an 11% gain translates into a far larger monetary value with each passing year. And if an investor kept this snowball effect going for another decade, the same portfolio would reach £560,900!

Making an 11% gain

The idea of having close to half a million for retirement is obviously exciting. However, this calculation is reliant on an investor actually achieving an 11% average gain.

It may seem obvious to simply invest in a FTSE 250 index fund to mimic the returns of the growth index. However, just because it’s delivered this gain in the past doesn’t mean it will continue to do so in the future. As such, investors may have to turn to a stock-picking strategy to keep up.

By selecting individual businesses, there’s no longer a limit on how much an investor can gain, like with an index fund. However, the opposite is also true. A poorly constructed portfolio of badly selected stocks may end up underperforming a benchmark index. It could even end up destroying wealth rather than creating it.

As such, investors may end up with considerably less than expected if they’re ill-prepared. Stock picking is a time-consuming process that requires careful research and analysis – something that our Share Advisor team specialises in. But when executed correctly, it opens the door to potentially superior returns that can accelerate the journey to financial freedom.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s how long it might take to double my money via the stock market

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The stock market's a powerful wealth-creation machine. But how long might it take to double one's capital with shares? Edward…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Dividend Shares

Here’s how I’d drip feed £95 a week into high-yield shares to target an £8k+ second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the approach he'd take to build significant passive income streams by buying high-yield shares.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why I think BP shares are a screaming buy

| Charlie Keough

This Fool takes a closer look at BP shares and explains why, at their current price, he thinks they're a…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Will the Marks and Spencer share price rise another 120% in 2024?

| Dylan Hood

The Marks and Spencer share price had a tremendous run in 2023, more than doubling. This Fool wonders if the…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

The Diageo share price fell 23% in 2023: is now the time to buy?

| Dylan Hood

The Diageo share price had a bumpy 2023. But with a strong dividend track record, this Fool takes a closer…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k into Greggs shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares have done incredibly well over many time frames. But is this well-known FTSE 250 stock still worth buying…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Glencore shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Glencore shares have delivered poor returns over the last year, even when dividends are factored in. Here, Edward Sheldon looks…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 9.75% yield but down 19%! Should I buy more of this hidden FTSE 100 gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 insurer pays one of the highest dividends in the market, is undervalued against its peers, and is…

Read more »