Home » Investing Articles » I’d like to buy these 3 world-class FTSE 100 shares in an ISA before the market rallies

I’d like to buy these 3 world-class FTSE 100 shares in an ISA before the market rallies

The FTSE 100 is home to top companies with global clout. I think these three will lead the charge when stock markets finally recover.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s been a bumpy start to the year for stock markets this means that plenty of FTSE 100 shares now look great value. I’d like to pop these three world-class stocks into my Stocks and Shares ISA before the market finally rallies.

Luxury fashion business Burberry Group (LSE: BRBY) is high on my shopping list. For years, this premium brand traded at a premium price, with a typical price-to-earnings ratio of around 25 times. It benefitted from the Chinese middle class consumer boom, but China is struggling right now, and so is Burberry. Markets didn’t appreciate this month’s profit warning, which suggested a 27% drop in adjusted operating profits to between £410m and £460m.

High fashion, low price

Burberry’s shares have crashed 43.96% in 12 months and now trade at just 10.39 times earnings. The yield has climbed to 3.32% too.

The stock got a lift from recent news that Beijing is lining up a $278bn stimulus package, rising 8.84% last week. I’d like to buy Burberry before it recoups more lost value.

It wasn’t the best performing stock on the FTSE 100, though. That honour belongs to private equity investment firm Intermediate Capital Group (LSE: ICP) which ended the week 14.37% higher. I took the news badly.

On 28 December, I tipped the stock to perform strongly in 2024, but didn’t have enough cash to add it to my portfolio. Sadly, I can’t buy every business I like, I just don’t have that sort of money.

Intermediate Capital Group provides capital for acquisitions, pre-IPO financing and management buyouts, and tends to do better when economic spirits are high. It should get a lift when interest rates fall as this will reduce funding costs and boost sentiment.

Its shares jumped on Thursday (25 January) after the board reported a solid increase in fee-earning assets under management for Q3 and said it had beaten its $40bn fundraising targets ahead of schedule.

Growing nicely

The share price is up 31.05% over the last year, but it still doesn’t look that expensive trading at 18.1 times earnings. It also yields 4.27%. Private equity is volatile, though, so if the economy sputters the stock could slip, but I’d still love to hold it.

I do hold Smurfit Kappa (LSE: SKG), having bought the FTSE 100 paper and packaging giant last summer. I’d like to buy it again, even though its shares have been volatile since I purchased them. They tumbled 10% in September as markets decided Smurfit had overpaid to secure its £16bn tie up with US rival WestRock.

Markets way well be right, but it does give the company access to the huge US market, under its proposed Smurfit WestRock brand.

Smurfit’s share price is down 10.4% over the last year but it’s now starting to recover from its September shock, bouncing 18.68% over three months. The risk is that we get a recession, which hits consumer spending and desire for all that corrugated paper that pad our online purchases.

Smurfit is cheap trading at 8.19 times earnings while yielding 3.91%. As with the other two stocks here, I’d like to buy before I have to pay more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Down 81% since going public, could this iconic FTSE 250 company be a January bargain?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko takes a look at Dr. Martens from the FTSE 250 to see if this could be an opportune…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

I’d buy 7,027 shares of Legal & General stock for £1,500 in yearly passive income

| Ben McPoland

This writer thinks Legal & General is still one of the very best dividends around for generating ultra-high-yield passive income…

Read more »

US Stock

3 things to know about Tesla stock as it crashes out of the Magnificent 7

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesla is not performing like the other Magnificent Seven tech stocks at the moment. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at what…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

On this measure, these could be the FTSE 100’s best value stocks right now

| Alan Oscroft

When it comes to picking our favourite value stocks, I say each investor should tailor it to their chosen strategy.…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my £20k Stocks and Shares ISA allowance before the 2024 deadline

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Time’s running out to capitalise on the Stocks and Shares ISA annual £20,000 contribution limit. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’d…

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in UK shares to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

Despite some relatively modest returns from the FTSE 100, Stephen Wright thinks UK shares can build real wealth for investors…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Up nearly 6,000% since 2010, is this one of the best stocks to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Shares of this FTSE 100 enterprise have exploded in the last 14 years, but is it still among the best…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how many Tesco shares I would need to buy for £3,980 in annual dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers how much he'd need to invest In Tesco shares now to generate almost £4K each year in…

Read more »