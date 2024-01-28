How I’d invest my £20k Stocks and Shares ISA allowance before the 2024 deadline

Time’s running out to capitalise on the Stocks and Shares ISA annual £20,000 contribution limit. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’d use it.

A Stocks and Shares ISA is one of the most powerful tools in a British investor’s arsenal. This type of brokerage account eliminates taxes from the wealth-building equation, drastically accelerating the compounding process.

Despite this, fewer than half of the British population actually make use of any kind of ISA account. In other words, most British households are leaving a lot of money on the table.

Of course, this tax-efficient investment account isn’t without its limitations, the most prominent being the £20,000 annual contribution limit. While the allowance is reset every April, it doesn’t roll over from the previous year. So any part of it that goes unused is lost forever.

With the deadline for the 2023/24 tax year only a few short months away, plenty of investors have yet to max out their contributions. With that in mind, here’s the approach I’m taking to capitalise on this closing window of opportunity.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Stay sensible

Missing out on maximising an ISA allowance each tax year is far from ideal. However, it’s essential to remember the golden rules of investing:

Never invest money that’s likely to be needed in the next five years. Always have an emergency fund.

These rules exist to protect investors in the event of a stock market crash. After all, there’s nothing more destructive than being forced to sell high-quality businesses at terrible prices just to pay the bills. Therefore, even if it means missing out on part of an ISA allowance, investors should continue to follow these important restrictions.

Don’t rush into decisions

It’s important to remember too that investors don’t actually have to put their capital into the stock market in order to use their allowance. As long as the money is deposited into the account, it can happily sit there as cash for as long as necessary.

Obviously, the sooner it’s invested, the better, as compounding can get underway faster. However, rushing into investment decisions can result in a portfolio being loaded up with mediocre businesses that may fail to live up to expectations. Don’t forget a Stocks and Shares ISA doesn’t provide much benefit if there are no profits.

Growth versus income stocks

There’s an ongoing debate as to which types of shares are the best destination for capital. Historically, dividends have driven the bulk of stock market returns. However, many growth stocks have delivered explosive gains over the long term that have helped investors push their portfolios into millionaire territory.

The decision to invest in dividends or growth is ultimately up to the individual investor. They need to determine which is better suited for meeting their investment objectives. However, it’s worth highlighting there’s nothing stopping investors from blending the two together. Investors could use top-notch dividend stocks as a solid foundation with a collection of growth shares driving capital gains.