Home » Investing Articles » How far can the BT share price go in the next 5 years?

How far can the BT share price go in the next 5 years?

The BT share price has fallen 70% in the past 10 years, but could the next five years turn that round? Here’s why I think it just might.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve been watching the BT Group (LSE: BT.A) share price slide for years now.

It’s down about 70% in the past decade, hand in hand with Vodafone. And the two companies share some similarities, apart from just being in telecoms.

Both have track records of paying big dividends, and both carry huge amounts of debt.

Share price

Vodafone might be one for another day. But here I’m looking at BT, whose dividend policy has had me puzzled for years.

Does it make sense to pay out a lot of cash when the debt is so high? I’ve seen that approach as likely to damage shareholder value in the long term.

And it looked like the past 10 years of share price falls might be proving me right. But maybe not.

Risk averse

Where I’d thought investors were giving up BT shares because they don’t like the balance sheet, maybe it’s just an adjustment to today’s dividends.

When times are good, investors often don’t seem to care much about debt. As long BT keeps paying, why would they?

With a brief Covid halt, BT has been paying. Right now, though, after a few years of falling earnings, the dividends are half what they were before the pandemic.

The latest dividend yield, at a forecast 6.6%, is almost back where it was in 2019. So on that score, the stock valuation is just the same as it was.

Dividends covered

Going by forecasts, dividends should keep rising, and they should be comfortably covered by earnings.

We’re looking at cover of around two times, and that’s up with some of the best in the FTSE 100.

So it doesn’t look like the debt is harming BT’s ability to pay dividends, or generate the earnings to cover them. And it didn’t seem to create any great threat to the company in the pandemic days.

So why worry? Funding a company through debt can be effective. It might make me twitch a bit, and I don’t buy high-debt stocks, but it can work out fine.

Five years

What might the next five years hold? I suspect a lot could depend on what happens to the dividend next.

BT didn’t said a lot about that at interim results time. And I’m going to be cautious that new CEO Allison Kirkby might have different views about the relative merits of debt and dividends.

We should have a Q3 update on 1 February, with FY results coming in May. And things could stay uncertain until then, at least.

With the change of leadership, forecasts should be treated with extra care too, I think.

Cautious optimism

But with all that said, I expect share price growth from BT in the next five years. Want a finger-in-the air? I wouldn’t be too surprised to see it double, if we get an uprating too. But that’s just a guess.

The risk brought by that high debt will still keep me away, though.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

US Stock

3 things to know about Tesla stock as it crashes out of the Magnificent 7

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesla is not performing like the other Magnificent Seven tech stocks at the moment. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at what…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

On this measure, these could be the FTSE 100’s best value stocks right now

| Alan Oscroft

When it comes to picking our favourite value stocks, I say each investor should tailor it to their chosen strategy.…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my £20k Stocks and Shares ISA allowance before the 2024 deadline

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Time’s running out to capitalise on the Stocks and Shares ISA annual £20,000 contribution limit. Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’d…

Read more »

Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in UK shares to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

Despite some relatively modest returns from the FTSE 100, Stephen Wright thinks UK shares can build real wealth for investors…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Up nearly 6,000% since 2010, is this one of the best stocks to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Shares of this FTSE 100 enterprise have exploded in the last 14 years, but is it still among the best…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how many Tesco shares I would need to buy for £3,980 in annual dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers how much he'd need to invest In Tesco shares now to generate almost £4K each year in…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares 3 months ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares outperformed the FTSE 100 by some distance in 2023. Dr James Fox explores whether there's still energy left…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a £20k ISA to aim for £190,000 of annual second income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is aiming to build a second income from a portfolio of FTSE 100 shares. Using this year's ISA…

Read more »