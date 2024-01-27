Home » Investing Articles » How far can the BP share price go in the next 5 years?

How far can the BP share price go in the next 5 years?

The BP share price has proved everyone wrong in the past few years, and it’s surged since the pandemic and stock market crash.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BP (LSE: BP.) share price has been rising since 2020. Since the oil giant revealed its ‘net zero’ thing in the depths of the Covid crisis.

Net zero carbon by 2050? Aargh, the end of oil and gas, and time to sell out and move on! The sky came crashing down. But since those days, the shares have climbed back to pre-pandemic levels.

Oil is at $76 a barrel, BP is raking in profits, and on a 4.9% dividend yield. Is there more to come in the years ahead? I think so.

What’s the risk?

The risk to BP seems clear. It’s the end of the fossil fuels industry, at least as we know it. The surge in renewables makes it look like it could happen soon.

The anti-oil protestors on our screens all the time help to keep it fresh in our minds too.

And, high oil prices might just be a blip. The Middle East, the Red Sea… global crises can make oil prices very volatile.

We can’t forget that oil dropped well below $20 in 2020. If it hit those depths again, that could crush the BP share price.

Valuation

But I think BP could have many years of gains ahead of it. One reason is the current valuation.

Even after the rise since 2020, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is still only six. That’s with oil prices a bit high, and they could well come down. But still, is that too cheap, or what?

It’s only about half the current FTSE 100 P/E. And that in turn is well below its long-term average.

The forecast dividends should be covered around three times by earnings. So I see room to cope with volatility there.

Long term

I also think the long-term threat to hydrocarbons is exaggerated. At least in terms of how many years we could still have left.

There’s just too huge an amount of energy in them. And big oil firms like BP are putting a lot into smarter ways of getting that energy than just burning the stuff.

After all, it’s the carbon dioxide produced by burning that’s the big problem.

Five years?

The next five years? If BP can keep its earnings stable and keep paying the dividend, I could see more share price growth.

Even a P/E rise to nine would mean a 50% gain, and it could still be cheap by Footsie standards. I think that’s possible.

Against that, all the fear and uncertainty could keep oil stock sentiment weak for years to come. So the other side of my optimistic 50% gain is that the BP share price could go nowhere. There must be a fair chance of that too.

Will I buy?

If I had to choose between buying BP shares and nothing, I’d buy.

But when I see stocks like Barclays on an even lower P/E, with no chance of the banking business being abandoned, I just don’t need to take the risk.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares I’m buying in February

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is already thinking of the moves he plans to make in February. Here, he looks at two dividend…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Building lifelong passive income for a couple of pounds a day? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he would use a spare couple of pounds each day to build long-term passive income streams.

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Here’s how much a basic FTSE 100 tracker fund has returned over the last 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The returns generated by FTSE 100 tracker funds over the last five years might surprise some investors, and not necessarily…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Is this a golden opportunity to buy Lloyds shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Shares in Lloyds have plummeted since the beginning of the year as expectations for interest rate cuts fade. Dr James…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 hotel chain the ultimate passive income stock?

| Stephen Wright

The FTSE 100 has a lot of great dividend shares. But Stephen Wright thinks one income stock in particular stands…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Starting to invest? Here are 3 Warren Buffett ideas I’d use

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has had a hugely successful investing career. Our writer considers a trio of his methods that can be…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £200 a month in top-ranking stocks to target an annual £36,167 second income

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for a second income. But just how easy is it to turn a monthly contribution into…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

How investing £5k in a SIPP today can drastically improve my retirement!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing a small lump sum today could unlock a six-figure retirement nest egg in the long run, paving the way…

Read more »