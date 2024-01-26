Home » Investing Articles » These 5 stocks are wrecking the whole FTSE 100!

These 5 stocks are wrecking the whole FTSE 100!

The FTSE 100 is down nearly 3% in 2024 to date and around the same over the past year. What’s holding it back? I suspect these five shares may be to blame.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Photo of a man going through financial problems

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 — the London stock market’s main index — is having a hard time. It’s down 2.7% so far in 2024, as well as losing 3% of its value over one year. However, over five years, the elite index is ahead by 10.6%. By the way, all these figures exclude cash dividends.

What’s holding the FTSE 100 back?

As I write, the entire index is worth around £2trn. Thus, with 100 companies in it, the mean average market size of a Footsie firm is roughly £20bn. However, the index’s weakness seems to be caused by its biggest beasts.

Right now, the 10 largest FTSE 100 firms range in market value from £51.8bn to a whopping £162.1bn. And the combined market cap of these leaders comes to £934bn. Therefore, close to half — 46.7% — of the index’s value comes from just 10 mega-cap stocks.

The Footsie’s five flops

Looking deeper, I found five mega-cap companies whose sliding share prices appear to be holding back the entire London market. Here are these five laggards and losers, listed by market value from largest to smallest:

CompanyBusinessMarket valueShare priceOne-year changeFive-year change
Rio TintoMining£93.6bn5,487.0p-12.6%+41.5%
UnileverConsumer goods£92.9bn3,719.5p-9.3%-6.4%
BPEnergy£77.3bn452.1p-4.9%-10.8%
DiageoDrinks£60.2bn2,693.0p-27.0%-0.9%
British American TobaccoTobacco£51.8bn2,316.5p-25.1%-3.2%
*All figures exclude dividends

Collectively, these five fallers are currently valued at £375.9bn, which is around 18.8% of the entire FTSE 100. All five stocks have declines over the past year, with losses ranging from nearly 5% to 27%.

The loss of market value at these five firms over the past 12 months ranges from £4bn at oil & gas major BP to £22.2bn at alcoholic-drinks giant Diageo. Overall, these five stocks have shed £66.6bn of shareholder wealth over the past year. That’s more than 3.3% of the entire FTSE 100,

What’s more, all but one of these shares have lost ground over the past five years. The exception is mega-miner Rio Tinto, whose shares have climbed by more than two-fifths in the last half-decade.

Bad news for me

For the record, my wife and I own stakes in all but one of these firms, the exception being tobacco firm British American Tobacco. I’m a smoker, but my wife hates this habit, so she doesn’t allow tobacco stocks in our family portfolio.

Even worse, several of these shares have recently hit 52-week lows, dragging down the value of our portfolio. Then again, we bought our stakes in these companies for their generous shareholder dividends.

At present, dividend yields from these five shares range from 3% to 9.8% a year. The average cash yield across all five comes to 5.5% a year. This comfortably beats the Footsie’s yearly cash yield of 4%.

Even better, each of these FTSE 100 firms returns billions of pounds in cash each year to their owners. Hence, my wife and I will use our stream of steady dividends to buy yet more shares while prices are depressed. A decade from now, I expect to be richer as a result of this patient, long-term approach to value creation!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in BP, Diageo, Rio Tinto, and Unilever shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco, Diageo, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Relying on family inheritance for retirement? I’d recommend UK shares instead

| Andrew Mackie

This writer explains why his preferred method for building wealth is through buying UK shares, and offers up a stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can Tesla shares break their all-time high in 2024?

| Dylan Hood

Tesla shares had a phenomenal year in 2023, rising over 100%. Can the stock surpass these levels and reach an…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Just released: January’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

A cheap dividend growth stock I’d buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

This dividend stock is trading well below value! I think it could be an excellent way for me to make…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Are cheap shares a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Could buying cheap shares help boost this writer’s wealth? She takes a closer look at some things she'd look at…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

These are my best Warren Buffett shares to consider buying in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett looks for top quality companies to hold for decades, and buys big. This could be a great year…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Lloyds shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have had a tough start to 2024, losing 13.4% since 29 December. They are also down 18.3% over…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

2 juicy FTSE stocks to help create a second income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Creating a second income with top dividend stocks is very much possible! Our writer details two shares that could help…

Read more »