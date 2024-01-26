Home » Investing Articles » easyJet shares cost half of what they used to. Are they a bargain?

easyJet shares cost half of what they used to. Are they a bargain?

After an upbeat trading announcement this week, has our writer changed his mind on the prospect of adding easyJet shares to his portfolio?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: easyJet plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the past five years, buying shares in easyJet (LSE: EZJ) has become a lot cheaper. In fact, during that period, the share price has shrunk by slightly more than half.

Like some investors, I look at the increase of around 60% since the start of last year and wonder whether the shares can sustain such a level.

But I have also been considering what it would take for them to keep moving up and potentially get back to where they were five years ago. Doing that would see the easyJet share price double from where it stands now.

Then and now

Looking at share prices alone is not always a great guide to whether a company is worth more or less than it used to be.

That is because a company’s market capitalisation is a function of the number of shares in circulation as well as their price.

During the pandemic, easyJet massively diluted existing shareholders issuing new shares to raise funds. In practice that means that, even if earnings now were the same as then, earnings per share would be markedly less. That in turn would justify a lower share valuation in many investors’ eyes.

Here and now

So, looking only at the current price of easyJet, what do we see?

They trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 11. That does not seem expensive to me if earnings can be maintained at their current level, or grow.

But a key risk of investing in airlines is that earnings can often move around dramatically due to factors largely or wholly outside airlines’ control, from surging fuel prices to natural catastrophes reducing customer demand.

In fact, that risk is alone is enough to put me off adding easyJet shares to my portfolio.

Are the shares cheap?

Just because I am not comfortable with the risks does not mean that I do not see value in the shares.

I think the easyJet share price does look cheap at the moment. In a trading update this week, the airline reported 22% year-on-year revenue growth for the latest quarter and strong demand in coming months.

Net debt more than halved from the same period last year, sitting at £0.5bn. The easyJet balance sheet looks far healthier now than it did during the pandemic.

The company is paying dividends once more after axing them for several years. With its strong brand, proven business model and improving financial performance, I think the shares look cheap at the moment.

Still, investing in airlines can be an expensive and risky business. I remain unhappy with the risks of sudden demand shocks that are outside airlines’ control. I have no plans to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Will 2024’s nervous markets throw up decent bargains?

| Malcolm Wheatley

A quarter of the world’s population is going to the polls this year -- including elections in America, the UK,…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Revenue up 9% and brisk expansion in America — this FTSE stock deserves my attention

| Kevin Godbold

I can’t believe this FTSE 250 business has been flying under my radar! There’s a compelling growth story emerging here.

Read more »

Man changing battery on electric bicycle
Investing Articles

A £10,000 second income in 3 steps? Here’s my plan!

| Christopher Ruane

By investing in a selection of carefully-chosen dividend shares, this long-term investor reckons he could aim to build a five-figure…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d prepare for a stock market crash

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane does not know when the next stock market crash will be. But he is taking steps today to…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares the best option available to defensive investors?

| Charlie Keough

Stock market volatility has this Fool on the hunt for defensive stocks. Here, he details why he sees Tesco shares…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

NIO stock is $6: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

NIO stock has taken a beating so far in 2024, trading at a fraction of its all-time high of $60.…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

How I’d use a £20k ISA to generate a superb £1,500 passive income in year one

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 shares offer brilliant source of passive income. The key is to pick stocks who can increase shareholder payouts…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m making the most of my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Charlie Keough

Here, this Fool explores what steps he'd take to maximise the gains he can make from his Stocks and Shares…

Read more »