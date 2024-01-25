This FTSE 100 giant could be 49% undervalued

Companies that provide the essentials can be an effective investment during uncertainty. This FTSE 100 company might just be a bargain, too.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

In the complex tapestry of the global food and retail sector, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF)’s unique business model really stands out. Its vast array of operations presents an interesting opportunity for FTSE 100 investors.

Company background

Despite the name, Associated British Foods isn’t just a food company. It’s a conglomerate that dabbles in everything from sugar, yeast, and baking ingredients to owning one of the most popular fashion retail chains, Primark. This diversification is arguably Associated British Foods’ armour against market volatility. When one sector faces headwinds, another could thrive, providing a balance to the overall business.

There’s resilience in this variety. For example, when the retail sector was hit hard during the pandemic, the grocery segment saw an uptick in demand. This adaptability signals a robustness crucial for long-term investment. Additionally, the company continuously finds new growth avenues. Examples include geographic expansion, or tapping into trends like sustainable fashion and organic foods. For investors, this translates into multiple opportunities for a single investment.

Fundamentals

Assessing its financial health reveals a complex picture. Despite challenges like fluctuating commodity prices and widespread uncertainty, Associated British Foods has shown resilience. Its revenue streams, while varied, have generally trended positively, showcasing the company’s ability to navigate diverse market conditions.

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at 16.1 times suggests there is still a decent amount of potential in the share price, where the average of the sector is 26.7 times. Similarly, the discounted cash flow shows the share price of £22.38 could rise by over 49% before the calculated fair value is realised. These values reflect the level of uncertainty in the economy, but could easily be an opportunity for long-term investors.

The company otherwise looks pretty healthy. It has a sustainable debt level, solid cash reserves, and a growing dividend yield of 2.0%.

What’s next?

The future looks good for the company. Despite the uncertainty for consumers, Associated British Foods seems to have a strategy that works, experienced management, and strong estimates for the coming years. With earnings expected to grow at 10.8% annually, investors will hope to see the share price moving higher over the coming years. With inflation and interest rates being one of the key fears in the market at present, businesses such as Associated British Foods that have control over prices, and a wide range of products, should be in a far better position than others.

Investing in Associated British Foods, however, is not without its risks. The company’s diverse operations expose it to sector-specific challenges. In retail, for instance, Primark faces intense competition and the whims of fashion trends, while the agriculture and food sectors are susceptible to volatile commodity prices and changing regulatory landscapes.

Global economic factors, such as currency fluctuations and trade policies, also impact its international operations. Moreover, consumer trends — especially in sustainability and ethical sourcing — are increasingly influencing purchasing decisions, posing both a challenge and an opportunity for Associated British Foods’ varied business segments.

Am I buying?

Investing in quality companies in the FTSE 100 with strong pricing power and diverse operations is one of my main focuses over the coming years. Despite the risks, I can’t look past the potential for growth in this company’s share price. I’ll be adding it to my watchlist.