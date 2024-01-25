Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 giant could be 49% undervalued

This FTSE 100 giant could be 49% undervalued

Companies that provide the essentials can be an effective investment during uncertainty. This FTSE 100 company might just be a bargain, too.

Gordon Best
Latest posts by Gordon Best (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In the complex tapestry of the global food and retail sector, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF)’s unique business model really stands out. Its vast array of operations presents an interesting opportunity for FTSE 100 investors.

Company background

Despite the name, Associated British Foods isn’t just a food company. It’s a conglomerate that dabbles in everything from sugar, yeast, and baking ingredients to owning one of the most popular fashion retail chains, Primark. This diversification is arguably Associated British Foods’ armour against market volatility. When one sector faces headwinds, another could thrive, providing a balance to the overall business.

There’s resilience in this variety. For example, when the retail sector was hit hard during the pandemic, the grocery segment saw an uptick in demand. This adaptability signals a robustness crucial for long-term investment. Additionally, the company continuously finds new growth avenues. Examples include geographic expansion, or tapping into trends like sustainable fashion and organic foods. For investors, this translates into multiple opportunities for a single investment.

Fundamentals

Assessing its financial health reveals a complex picture. Despite challenges like fluctuating commodity prices and widespread uncertainty, Associated British Foods has shown resilience. Its revenue streams, while varied, have generally trended positively, showcasing the company’s ability to navigate diverse market conditions.

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at 16.1 times suggests there is still a decent amount of potential in the share price, where the average of the sector is 26.7 times. Similarly, the discounted cash flow shows the share price of £22.38 could rise by over 49% before the calculated fair value is realised. These values reflect the level of uncertainty in the economy, but could easily be an opportunity for long-term investors.

The company otherwise looks pretty healthy. It has a sustainable debt level, solid cash reserves, and a growing dividend yield of 2.0%.

What’s next?

The future looks good for the company. Despite the uncertainty for consumers, Associated British Foods seems to have a strategy that works, experienced management, and strong estimates for the coming years. With earnings expected to grow at 10.8% annually, investors will hope to see the share price moving higher over the coming years. With inflation and interest rates being one of the key fears in the market at present, businesses such as Associated British Foods that have control over prices, and a wide range of products, should be in a far better position than others.

Investing in Associated British Foods, however, is not without its risks. The company’s diverse operations expose it to sector-specific challenges. In retail, for instance, Primark faces intense competition and the whims of fashion trends, while the agriculture and food sectors are susceptible to volatile commodity prices and changing regulatory landscapes.

Global economic factors, such as currency fluctuations and trade policies, also impact its international operations. Moreover, consumer trends — especially in sustainability and ethical sourcing — are increasingly influencing purchasing decisions, posing both a challenge and an opportunity for Associated British Foods’ varied business segments.

Am I buying?

Investing in quality companies in the FTSE 100 with strong pricing power and diverse operations is one of my main focuses over the coming years. Despite the risks, I can’t look past the potential for growth in this company’s share price. I’ll be adding it to my watchlist.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Gordon Best has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Associated British Foods Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

A cheap dividend growth stock I’d buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

This dividend stock is trading well below value! I think it could be an excellent way for me to make…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Are cheap shares a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Could buying cheap shares help boost this writer’s wealth? She takes a closer look at some things she'd look at…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

These are my best Warren Buffett shares to consider buying in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett looks for top quality companies to hold for decades, and buys big. This could be a great year…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Lloyds shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have had a tough start to 2024, losing 13.4% since 29 December. They are also down 18.3% over…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

2 juicy FTSE stocks to help create a second income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Creating a second income with top dividend stocks is very much possible! Our writer details two shares that could help…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

2 under the radar FTSE 100 shares investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Many FTSE 100 shares are easily identifiable. However, some may be lesser known but could still make great investments.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Steady growth makes this a FTSE 250 stock for defensive investors to consider buying

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why this FTSE 250 soft drinks group is on his radar as a potential buy, following a…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Is this the start of the great 2024 stock market surge?

| Alan Oscroft

It looks to me like the UK stock market could be poised for a new start in 2024, but everyone's…

Read more »