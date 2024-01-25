Home » Investing Articles » I’m aiming for £30K in annual passive income from £650K in bonds and shares

I'm aiming for £30K in annual passive income from £650K in bonds and shares

Our author is looking for a bonds and dividends strategy for reliable passive income. Here’s how he thinks it’s best to do it.

There will come a time in my life when I think I would rather have safe, low-risk passive income than a lot of potentially volatile shares.

I’ll be looking for stable, well-diversified strategies to make sure I sleep well at night and can maintain my portfolio long term.

Why I think £650K is a good aim for me

To get reliable residual income, I first have to have a foundation. A nest egg of around £650K doesn’t seem too hard to achieve if I keep up my efforts for a few decades.

First of all, starting with just £10K and assuming I’d earn the 10% market average annual return, I could end up with £650K if I invested just an extra £200 per month for 30 years. That’s due to the power of compound interest.

What’s great about this strategy to build a foundation is it’s easy and low-stress. It also only requires small investment contributions every month, meaning I can enjoy life and spend any other money I earn along the way to my goal.

Of course, there’s a risk that the market won’t perform as well as it did historically. So, I have to be prepared that my expectations might not be met.

Looking for bonds

Having an all-shares approach for 30 years might seem risky, but it is a plausible strategy. After all, that’s the way Warren Buffett has primarily invested.

However, a lower-risk strategy to get a stable return involve bonds. Government issues are particularly popular, especially in the US. However, good corporate debt can also be a viable option for me.

Of course, there’s always a risk of default, which is when an issuer can no longer make the interest payments or repay the principal amount. However, with high-rated bonds, this is very rare.

Additionally, if inflation rises, the interest payments from a bond yielding 5-6% may be offset. All it takes is inflation to be at or over those figures for the bond not to generate any real returns.

A set of dividend shares

After buying my bonds, I’ll look for some dividend shares to round out my portfolio.

I’ve found one company worth considering called Glencore (LSE:GLEN). It’s one of the world’s largest commodity traders. Particularly, it works in areas like the production of thermal coal, copper and zinc.

It has a nice 8.4% dividend yield, which is way higher than I’d be expecting from the other shares. My average to seek would be roughly 5-6%. The company also hasn’t reduced its dividend since 2021.

Additionally, at a price-to-earnings ratio of around 7, I think it’s unlikely the shares will lose value if I were to buy them now.

However, it currently only has 7% of its debt ready to be paid off in cash. This is a considerable risk for me to consider.

Furthermore, its dividend yield hasn’t reliably been 8%. Management has raised and lowered it over time, so it would probably average to my 5-6% expectation.

£30K a year

So, I think my plan is good. If I had a nice set of bonds and dividend shares averaging 5.5% each, my £650K a year invested could yield £35,750.

That’s the equivalent of around £17K today if adjusted for inflation, certainly helping to top up a state pension.

