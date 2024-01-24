Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 40? Here’s how I’d aim to build a second income of £10,653 a year

No savings at 40? Here’s how I’d aim to build a second income of £10,653 a year

Starting at 40 years old makes investing tricker, but it’s still more than possible to reach a sizable second income with a modest saving rate.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Let’s say I had no savings, no experience with stocks, and was starting at 40 years old. Still worth investing? Without a doubt, if you ask me. And even putting away £200 a month could hand me a yearly second income of £10,653. Here’s how.

My first step is to carve out £200 a month. Not to say this is easy. Anyone who can save cash in this day and age should be applauded. 

But if I can find room in my budget, I’d rather direct it to building a lifelong second income than a couple of takeaways and some tat I found online.

Where to invest

Even still, £200 isn’t going to do a whole lot by itself. One decade of diligently saving that only brings me £24,000. What I’ll need is a powerful wealth-building method that pays out a big multiplier on the amount I put in. 

Buy-to-lets are one option. Rental yields of 3%-5% aren’t too shabby, but taxes and the work required make it a no for me. Savings accounts offer up to 6% now. Although, I’d avoid these too as the rates will come down as interest rates are cut. 

The best place? Well, Vanguard released a report recently spelling out what many of us already know. The report found UK stocks returned 9.18% from 1902 to 2022. The upshot? Stocks are the best place to grow wealth and build a second income. 

Hang on a minute, the stock market? Won’t I be up against algorithms making trades in fractions of a second? Or City of London bankers with inside connections and data-filled terminals?

Get rich fast?

Well, the answer is no, not really. I don’t intend to watch lines zip up and down on a chart. And I don’t plan to work a second job processing hundreds of trades a day. The way I invest is, to be honest, quite boring.

I follow the Warren Buffett approach. Buy good companies and don’t overpay. Sound exciting? It shouldn’t. But it’s a proven recipe for long-term wealth building and one of the simplest ways to start investing in stocks – even for someone who’s never done it before. 

If I follow this approach with my £200 a month, I won’t get rich fast. After the first year, I’ve saved £2,400 and my extra 9% (assuming the average UK stocks return) would give me £216. Sounds okay, I suppose. But where’s my juicy second income?

Well, the funny thing about investing in stocks is how little happens early on. In the first year, two years, or even five years, the growth is minimal. It looks like nothing is happening. Even 10 years in, my 9% would only get around £3,000. 

Reposition

But if I let my wealth grow from the age of 40 to 65 – with a cool 25 years of compounding – then the total deposits of £60,000 would grow to £230,061.

A 9% return or any other is not guaranteed of course, and I can lose money investing like this. 

But if I achieve my goal, I may reposition my portfolio to focus on dividends. By buying the shares in companies that pay a consistent income, a 5% withdrawal isn’t overly challenging. I could then receive £10,653 each year and I’d hope to receive that for the rest of my days.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Netflix stock: earnings results and WWE rights acquisition look promising to me

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko takes a look at Netflix stock and yesterday's earnings results. He also touches on its WWE rights acquisition…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 value stocks I’d buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA today!

| Royston Wild

Forget the FTSE 100! The FTSE 250 is packed with excellent value stocks at the start of 2024. Here are…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

£20k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £1,580 a month!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains how investors could set themselves up for later life with passive income from a portfolio of dividend…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

With a 10% dividend yield, should this be the first FTSE 100 stock I buy in 2024?

| Alan Oscroft

This FTSE 100 share price has fallen 25% in a year, but the dividend yield is now up in double…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

£10,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into a £42,624 passive income with FTSE 100 shares

| Royston Wild

Investing in FTSE 100 shares has proved to be an excellent wealth builder for countless Brits. It's a tactic Royston…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

I’d ignore the volatility and snap up cheap UK shares to boost my wealth!

| Sumayya Mansoor

When external headwinds hurt markets, it’s easy to become cautious about buying UK shares. Our writer explains why she's looking…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 top income stocks for beginner investors to consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Investing in income stocks to garner a second income can be daunting. Our writer details two great picks she thinks…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are dividend forecasts for abrdn shares in danger following today’s update?

| Royston Wild

FTSE 250-quoted abrdn is still expected to pay huge dividends despite its ongoing troubles. But how realistic are dividend forecasts…

Read more »