Could NIO stock rise 1,000% in 10 years?

NIO stock is one of the highest-risk, highest-reward public investments our author knows of at the moment. Is it right for his portfolio?

NIO (NYSE:NIO) stock is one of the most interesting investments to me in the electric vehicle (EV) and advanced technology sectors at the moment. As an avid tech investor, this company is right in my circle of competence.

A possible 10-bagger

Peter Lynch once recommended looking for 10-baggers. Those are shares that might multiply by 10 in price. I think NIO, while high-risk, also has a large potential reward that could equate to this kind of return.

As evidence that this 10-bagger return can happen for early-stage EV companies, I looked at Tesla shares, which rose 6,195% in the 10 years after its initial public offering.

Equally, Amazon shares rose over 3,400% in the 10 years after it went public, showing the power of buying the right company early on. While Amazon isn’t directly in the EV industry, its success is largely dependent on advanced technology.

However, such large returns are not guaranteed, and I’d have to be honest with myself and not get my expectations up. Most early-stage investments fail to live up to Tesla and Amazon’s success.

2024 operations update

NIO is a Chinese company notable for its battery-swap technology, a unique selling point compared to firms like Tesla.

Its management recently unveiled the ET9, a smart executive EV. It’s expected to start deliveries in the first quarter of 2025 and includes intelligent technologies.

The company has also upgraded its hardware configurations, including over 40 changes in its existing vehicles to services like smart cockpit, active safety and comprehensive assisted driving.

Financial considerations

NIO faced fluctuating sales in 2023, which was a challenge to deal with. However, the firm has been reducing costs and optimising its workforce, research, and development.

The organisation’s last earnings release was in December 2023. It reported an earnings per share loss of $0.37, which beat the consensus estimate of a $0.43 loss. However, its revenue for the quarter was $2.61bn, less than the expected $2.63bn.

One of the largest concerns with NIO becoming successful long term is its ability to scale its battery-swap technology. If it can’t successfully get global markets to adopt this trend, it may lose out to competition from players that use more traditional charging stations, like Tesla and BYD.

A closer look at the risks

NIO faces the same major risk that all advanced car makers face right now: regulatory scrutiny. The safety of intelligent technologies in vehicles is quite rightly being examined carefully. As such, growth could be slower than expected.

Additionally, NIO has relied heavily on external funding to grow so far, raising a total of $9.6bn. This dependency makes a potential investor like myself cautious about the possible effects on the share price.

It’s on my watchlist

I think the shares have the potential to rise 1,000% in 10 years because it’s a relatively early-stage company, not yet profitable. However, it’s a high-risk position to take and there’s a big chance of it not seeing such a good return. That’s especially true when I consider how rare it is for car companies to achieve success like Tesla has.

I’m actively trying to diversify my portfolio away from technology at the moment, but I could still see myself taking a small stake in NIO soon as I think the company has a lot going for it.