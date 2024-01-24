Home » Investing Articles » At 43p is the Lloyds share price an unmissable bargain or UK’s biggest value trap?

At 43p is the Lloyds share price an unmissable bargain or UK’s biggest value trap?

The Lloyds share price is really, really cheap and keeps threatening to recoup its lost value. Unfortunately, it never manages to seal the deal.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As 2023 drew to a close, the Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price looked like it was finally about to fulfil its massive potential. My own stake in the stock, which I bought on three occasions last year at around 45p per share, suddenly twitched and kicked into life.

It raced to the heady heights of 48.13p on 27 December and I braced myself for another lunatic surge in 2024. Instead it’s back down to 43.06p, as hopes of an early interest rate cut recede. Further confirmation for those who think Lloyds is a hopeless value trap.

I bought Lloyd shares because they were dirt cheap, trading at less than six times earnings, while offering a juicy yield of 5.5%. That’s forecast to rise to 6.43% for full-year 2023 and 6.99% in 2024. I told myself it’s worth buying purely for the income, but that’s not true. I want some share price growth as well.

This stock is stuck

Lloyds hasn’t delivered much of that for years. The share price is down 11.88% over one year and 24.39% over five.

This was easier to understand in the decade after the financial crisis, when management was trying to offload a bad bank and there was no dividend in sight. I assumed that when the clean-up operation was completed and Lloyd turned into the income machine of yore, its share price would fly. I was wrong.

Few complained when Lloyds ditched its riskier investment banking operations and overseas divisions to focus on the nuts of bolts of UK personal and small business banking. But it seems to have drained the life out of the share price. It’s still heavily traded by private investors, but the broader market doesn’t want to know. 

One day this stock will fly

This is an issue across the banking sector, of course. All of the FTSE 100 banks are struggling, one way or another. Yet it’s particularly odd given that Lloyds now makes a whole heap of money, with pre–tax profits of £1.8bn in Q3.

That beat estimates and more than tripled last year’s £576m total, yet had zero positive impact on the share price. That’s despite the prospect of rising dividends and regular share buybacks.

One problem is that the bad news all too often cancels out the good. So while rising interest rates allow Lloyds to widen net interest margins, they also risk triggering more debt defaults among its customers.

There are occasional mutterings about a banking crisis, but the FTSE 100 banks have bags of capital strength and breeze through Bank of England stress tests. Lloyds is due a rerating, in my view, and there’s a chance we might get one this year, if inflation and interest rates head south, as I expect. If that doesn’t spark the stock into life, I don’t know what will.

The undervalued UK stock market is due some love, and so is Lloyds. Until that happy day arrives, I’ll keep re-investing my dividends and building my stake. Unmissable bargain or value trap? I’d say it’s the former and I’m willing to wait for it to prove me right.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into a monthly second income of £531!

| Royston Wild

The miracle of compounding could help me make a good second income, but I need to pick my stocks carefully…

Read more »

Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background
Investing Articles

5 stocks Fools think could outperform Rolls-Royce shares in 2024

| The Motley Fool Staff

Rolls-Royce topped the Footsie last year in terms of share-price gains across 2023. What company could emulate and exceed that this…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

One top growth-focused stock to consider buying before the end of January

| Kevin Godbold

Growth businesses are quite rare on the UK stock market, but right now I’m keen to consider this one as…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to try and become a Stocks & Shares ISA millionaire!

| Royston Wild

I think these high-performing FTSE 100 shares could help me make a million with my ISA by the time I…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Where will the Lloyds share price be in 5 years’ time?

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds share price has disappointed investors for years. But might the next five make all the difference for those…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 33% in 3 months! Can this leading FTSE 250 stock keep climbing?

| Mark David Hartley

I’m considering whether shares in this leading FTSE 250 company have more space to grow, or will it all come…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Is now an opportunity to shop for FTSE shares?

| Charlie Keough

FTSE shares have disappointed in recent years. But this Fool thinks that could change in 2024. Here he explains why…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 banking stock a shrewd buy right now?

| Sumayya Mansoor

With economic turbulence causing havoc for FTSE 100 banking stocks, is this well known bank a possible opportunity for our…

Read more »