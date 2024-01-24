Home » Investing Articles » A new bull market is coming, and I’m desperate to buy the best FTSE 100 stocks before they surge!

A new bull market is coming, and I’m desperate to buy the best FTSE 100 stocks before they surge!

The FTSE 100 is full of undervalued top-notch companies right now, and I’d start buying them before the next stage of the recovery sends prices higher.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 stocks have had a bit of a mediocre start to 2024, with the UK’s flagship index sliding 2% since the new year started. But after zooming out, the index appears to remain on an upward trajectory that began in October.

After dividends, investors have reaped a return of around 8%, so far. Yet, if economic conditions continue to improve, this might be just the tip of the iceberg. That’s why I’m keen to load up on discounted companies before valuations continue to climb.

Getting hold of more cash

A challenge that almost all investors face is finding the money to capitalise on discovered opportunities. There’s nothing quite as frustrating as finding a terrific stock to buy only to watch it surge before being able to invest due to a lack of capital.

Assembling a usable pile of money can be a challenge, depending on the circumstances. One of the best sources is a monthly paycheck. After all, this income is usually consistent and lends nicely to a pound cost-averaging strategy.

However, it’s also possible to find additional funds by making a few lifestyle sacrifices. Skipping a morning coffee or cancelling a rarely used subscription can add up in the long run. And even if it results in having just an extra £3 a day, when compounded over 30 years at an 8% return, that’s the equivalent of £135,995!

With this in mind, it may sound tempting to start exploring the use of margin. In oversimplified terms, this effectively allows an investor to borrow money to amplify any gains in the stock market. And providing an investment is successful, this can lead to some spectacular gains. Unfortunately, the opposite is also true and could result in massive losses that exceed the initial investment.

Considering the damage margin can cause, it’s not a risk worth taking, in my mind. Instead, investors should stick to finding sustainable sources of extra income either through salary increases or cutting expenses.

Is 2024 the start of the new bull market?

A technical bull market will be declared once a leading index increases in value by more than 20%. The FTSE 250 is only a few percentage points below this threshold. And the FTSE 100 seems to be on track to reach it later this year, based on analyst forecasts.

With that in mind, I’m cautiously optimistic that investors are set to reap some long-awaited recovery tailwinds this year. However, this is far from guaranteed. Inflation continues to pose a significant threat to many British households, especially in regard to food, transportation, and utilities.

While trends appear to be improving, any sudden decline in economic health could see consumer activity drop, delaying the recovery and sending shares firmly in the wrong direction.

Therefore, while I’m eager to capitalise on bargain FTSE 100 stocks, drip-feeding money instead of investing in giant lump sums continues to be the wiser strategy, in my mind. That way, should the worst come to pass, investors will still have money at hand to take advantage of the even lower prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 growth stocks I’d buy for an empty ISA in a heartbeat

| Harvey Jones

I'm on the hunt for FTSE 100 growth stocks that can turbo-charge my portfolio. I can't believe I haven't bought…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

Instead of saving, I’d buy UK value stocks for lifelong income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Savings accounts are offering higher payouts in 2024, but I think they still fall short of the potential long-term returns…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

At 43p is the Lloyds share price an unmissable bargain or UK’s biggest value trap?

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyds share price is really, really cheap and keeps threatening to recoup its lost value. Unfortunately, it never manages…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into a monthly second income of £531!

| Royston Wild

The miracle of compounding could help me make a good second income, but I need to pick my stocks carefully…

Read more »

Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background
Investing Articles

5 stocks Fools think could outperform Rolls-Royce shares in 2024

| The Motley Fool Staff

Rolls-Royce topped the Footsie last year in terms of share-price gains across 2023. What company could emulate and exceed that this…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

One top growth-focused stock to consider buying before the end of January

| Kevin Godbold

Growth businesses are quite rare on the UK stock market, but right now I’m keen to consider this one as…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to try and become a Stocks & Shares ISA millionaire!

| Royston Wild

I think these high-performing FTSE 100 shares could help me make a million with my ISA by the time I…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Where will the Lloyds share price be in 5 years’ time?

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds share price has disappointed investors for years. But might the next five make all the difference for those…

Read more »