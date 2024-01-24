Home » Investing Articles » 1 dividend giant I’d buy before Lloyds shares for February onwards

1 dividend giant I’d buy before Lloyds shares for February onwards

To capture dividend income, I want to share my money between several stocks like this one while avoiding Lloyds Banking stock.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

To me, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) shares a negative characteristic with many other cyclical stocks: a patchy dividend record.

The valuation has made the company look cheap for ages. One of the prominent indicators is the dividend yield. With the share price near 43p, it’s running at just above 7% for 2024.

At first glance, a potential income like that for my portfolio looks like a no-brainer to snap up. But I just don’t trust it.

Here’s what the company has done with dividends since 2017:

Year2017201820192020202120222023(e)2024 (e)
Dividend per share3.05p3.21p3.26p0.57p2p2.4p2.76p3.16p
Dividend growth19.6%5.25%1.56%(82.5%)251%20%14.8%14.6%

The striking thing is the dividend in 2024 is forecast to be just a tiny bit more than it was in 2017. To me, that says: seven years to go nowhere.

In fairness, the bank did have to contend with the pandemic. Indeed, regulators strong-armed Lloyds to cut the dividend in 2020. But it’s what happened since that makes me uncomfortable.

Volatile shareholder income

The directors seemed to take the opportunity to rebase the dividend lower. That’s why the hefty looking rises of the 20s and those forecast so far have only led to dividend breakeven for shareholders.

My theory is the management teams running strong businesses don’t do that. Therefore, Lloyds must be weak. And it is. The firm is up to its neck in the cyclicality of its operations. So, we never know for sure when the next earnings, dividends, and share price plunge is coming.

Meanwhile, I’ve observed the stock market trying to deal with the cyclical uncertainty by keeping the valuation pegged low. If earnings rise from year to year, the valuation just seems to ease back further.

The share price chart tells the story, and goes a long way towards explaining the frustration this stock can stoke up among its shareholders:

Of course, my caution could be misplaced. If we enter a new age of general economic prosperity, Lloyds could grow its earnings and dividends like mad. The valuation could increase and that process could help fuel some mighty share price appreciation.

Steadier performance

However, I see too many risks to participate and would rather own a steadier dividend stock like National Grid (LSE: NG). With its share price near 1,039p, the forward-looking dividend yield is just below 6%.

The stock is not immune from risk. For example, the energy business faces tough regulatory scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic. It also carries a lot of debt.

However, the dividend record appeals to me more than Lloyds’. Here’s what it looks like:

Year to March2018201920202021202220232024(e)2025(e)
Dividend per share45.9p47.3p48.6p49.2p51p55.4p58.4p59.9p
Dividend growth(4.9%)3.07%2.6%1.21%3.68%8.77%5.33%2.6%

If the firm makes its 2025 forecast, the dividend will have risen by just over 30% since 2018. That performance looks set to beat Lloyds without question, although there’s no guarantee rises will continue in the coming years.

Nevertheless, when it comes to dividend shares, I’d rather dig deeper into National Grid than Lloyds.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Netflix stock: earnings results and WWE rights acquisition look promising to me

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko takes a look at Netflix stock and yesterday's earnings results. He also touches on its WWE rights acquisition…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 value stocks I’d buy for my Stocks & Shares ISA today!

| Royston Wild

Forget the FTSE 100! The FTSE 250 is packed with excellent value stocks at the start of 2024. Here are…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

£20k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £1,580 a month!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains how investors could set themselves up for later life with passive income from a portfolio of dividend…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

With a 10% dividend yield, should this be the first FTSE 100 stock I buy in 2024?

| Alan Oscroft

This FTSE 100 share price has fallen 25% in a year, but the dividend yield is now up in double…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

£10,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into a £42,624 passive income with FTSE 100 shares

| Royston Wild

Investing in FTSE 100 shares has proved to be an excellent wealth builder for countless Brits. It's a tactic Royston…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

I’d ignore the volatility and snap up cheap UK shares to boost my wealth!

| Sumayya Mansoor

When external headwinds hurt markets, it’s easy to become cautious about buying UK shares. Our writer explains why she's looking…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 top income stocks for beginner investors to consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Investing in income stocks to garner a second income can be daunting. Our writer details two great picks she thinks…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Are dividend forecasts for abrdn shares in danger following today’s update?

| Royston Wild

FTSE 250-quoted abrdn is still expected to pay huge dividends despite its ongoing troubles. But how realistic are dividend forecasts…

Read more »