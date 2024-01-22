Home » Investing Articles » With £9,300 in savings, here’s how I’d aim to earn £500 a month from income shares

With £9,300 in savings, here’s how I’d aim to earn £500 a month from income shares

This writer thinks he could earn £1,000 every couple of months by investing less than £10,000 today in income shares. Here’s how.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Income shares hopefully do exactly what they say on the tin: generate income. Simply by buying and holding them, I could potentially reap dividends.

That is never guaranteed, as even companies that have paid dividends before can choose to stop doing so.

But by building a carefully chosen, diversified portfolio of income shares, I reckon I ought to be able to aim for substantial passive income streams.

If I had a spare £9,300 and wanted to do that with the goal of earning £500 each month on average in dividends, here is how I would go about it.

Understanding dividend yields

The amount of dividends I might earn depends on how much I invest and the dividend yield. Yield is essentially the dividends I expect to earn each year expressed as a percentage of the price I pay for the shares.

£500 each month adds up to £6,000 in a year. That is equivalent to an annual dividend yield on £9,300 of 65%.

No FTSE 100 share (and very few income shares anywhere) offers a yield anything like that. Vodafone (LSE: VOD) is among the highest paying FTSE 100 shares — and its yield is 11.5%.

Focusing on quality and value

I own Vodafone shares in my portfolio. But that does not mean I earn a yield of 11.5%. Partly that is because Vodafone is only one of the income shares I own. Diversification is a simple but important risk management tool for an investor.

My yield on Vodafone is lower than if I had bought it today, because the share price was higher than it is now when I added the telecoms giant to my portfolio.

Why has the price been falling despite a high yield? I think that reflects concerns some investors have about the risks for Vodafone. From a large debt burden to the risk that selling businesses leads to lower revenues and profits, there are various grounds for concern that the dividend could fall.

Still, I like the company’s strong brand, large customer base and leading position in multiple markets. Whether my optimism is well-founded or not, one thing shines through. Buying a share purely because it has a high yield is not investment so much as speculation.

When deciding whether to add income shares to my portfolio, I always consider their business prospects and valuation above all else.

Aiming for £500 in monthly passive income

Imagine, then, that I can build a diversified portfolio of shares earning me an average yield of 7%. That is higher than the FTSE 100 average  but I think is possible while keeping a clear focus on quality and valuation.

Earning 7% of £9,300 each year in dividends is nothing like my target of £500 a month.

But imagine I reinvest the dividends such that my portfolio value compounds at 7% annually. Then after 34 years I ought to be earning over £500 every month on average in dividends from my income shares.

That sounds like a big wait. But I think using a long-term approach to investing could work to my advantage. Doing that, I could realistically try to set up sizeable passive income streams with under £10,000 to spare.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Growth Shares

This well-known growth stock could outperform Tesla and Rolls-Royce in 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This once-popular growth stock has been left for dead and currently sports a low valuation. But Edward Sheldon believes things…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to retire as a millionaire on a £56,000 SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some investment principles he'd apply if trying to build his SIPP up to a valuation of a…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

ITV isn’t just a broadcaster. The FTSE 250 stock gets half its revenue from a faster-growing unit

| Roland Head

FTSE 250 stock ITV is in a tough place. Shareholder Roland Head explains why he believes the business looks cheap…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How Warren Buffett’s partner used £800 to make a £55k-a-year passive income

| Tom Rodgers

Turning £800 into £800,000 of passive income sounds like a fairytale. But one man did it. And he may just…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Starting from scratch? Here are 2 shares I’d buy for passive income

| Charlie Keough

Generating passive income is a financial goal for many. Here, this Fool lays out how he'd do it from zero…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

BAE Systems: rock-solid shares with potential for both growth and income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The backdrop for BAE Systems is favourable. And this could lead to solid long-term returns for those who own its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m being fearful when others are greedy over the Rolls-Royce share price

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author thinks the Rolls-Royce share price could be overvalued. He takes a look at the pros and cons of…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Will Scottish Mortgage outperform other FTSE 100 shares in 2024?

| Charlie Carman

Growth-oriented Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust is an anomaly among more defensive FTSE 100 shares, but could this year be a…

Read more »