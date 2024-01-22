Home » Investing Articles » Will Scottish Mortgage outperform other FTSE 100 shares in 2024?

Will Scottish Mortgage outperform other FTSE 100 shares in 2024?

Growth-oriented Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust is an anomaly among more defensive FTSE 100 shares, but could this year be a fruitful one for the fund?

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 shares are sometimes criticised as ‘dinosaur’ companies. Banks, insurance firms, tobacco giants, oil majors, and commodities titans — that list of traditional businesses isn’t exactly brimming with hot growth stocks of the future.

While I believe there’s value in owning such defensive stocks, some investors may want to consider higher-risk, higher-reward opportunities that are also in the Footsie.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) shares could be just the ticket since Baillie Gifford’s actively managed fund invests in global growth stocks. But, can the FTSE 100-listed trust outperform its index counterparts in 2024?

Let’s explore.

Interest rates

One defining feature of 2024 could be widespread interest rate reductions in developed countries. That might do a world of good for the Scottish Mortgage share price.

It’s one of the most rate-sensitive FTSE 100 stocks thanks to the high concentration of hyper-growth shares in its portfolio. Since these companies expect to generate most of their cash flows in the distant future and tend to be more highly leveraged, they can suffer when monetary policy tightens as debt financing costs rise.

Source: Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Granted, recent upticks in inflation rates in both the US and UK have pared back expectations for early rate cuts. However, should better figures emerge in the coming months, Scottish Mortgage shares could benefit if central banks move accordingly.

Private equity

Beyond public markets, Scottish Mortgage also invests in unlisted equities. Currently, the trust’s private equity allocation is slightly above its self-imposed 30% limit. The management team puts this down to a lack of initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent years.

However, that could change in 2024. One major private equity position, lithium-ion battery manufacturer Northvolt, has been tipped to go public this year at a $20bn valuation.

Furthermore, speculation about a possible SpaceX IPO is growing, despite Elon Musk’s denials. Although a listing’s unlikely to come this year, the company’s valuation has ballooned to $180bn. That’s larger than any IPO in history. Representing 4% of the portfolio, the space exploration business is a key holding.

Private companies are difficult to value and IPO stocks are often volatile in their first months of public trading. Nonetheless, there are potentially exciting developments on this front for the Scottish Mortgage share price that investors should monitor closely.

Ready for a rebound?

Overall, I like the mix of growth stocks that Scottish Mortgage invests in. I have positions in many of its top holdings, as well as the trust itself.

StockPortfolio weighting
ASML6.8%
Moderna5.3%
Nvidia5.2%
MercadoLibre5.1%
Amazon4.7%
Source: Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

That said, Scottish Mortgage shares carry risks. If interest rate cuts materialise later than expected, the trust could underperform other FTSE 100 shares this year.

Plus, I don’t want to see a repeat of unedifying corporate governance rows that dominated last year’s headlines. Investor confidence in the management team will be crucial for a share price recovery.

Nonetheless, improving macro conditions and possible successful IPOs in the near future give me reasons to be optimistic. Moreover, the trust’s current 10.8% discount to its net asset value bolsters the investment case.

I’m holding my Scottish Mortgage shares. I think there’s a good chance it can outperform other FTSE 100 stocks in 2024 and this trust merits consideration from investors with sufficient risk appetites.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Charlie Carman has positions in  Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, Nvidia, MercadoLibre, and Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Amazon, MercadoLibre, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

I’m being fearful when others are greedy over the Rolls-Royce share price

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author thinks the Rolls-Royce share price could be overvalued. He takes a look at the pros and cons of…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Growth Shares

Are easyJet shares a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity right now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how current market conditions, as well as company-specific factors, make easyJet shares appealing to him.

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Should I invest in the FTSE 250 for dividends and growth in 2024?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 250 is one of the top performing UK indexes over the last 30 years, but does that make…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Time to buy dirt cheap shares to capitalise on the market recovery?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing money in cheap shares could be the key to unlocking fantastic returns in the long run. Zaven Boyrazian explains…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Should I rush to buy this ‘almost’ penny stock at a 52-week low?

| Charlie Carman

This AIM-listed luxury fashion stock is sinking towards penny stock territory. Is this a golden investment opportunity or a value…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Never mind gold, I’d listen to Warren Buffett’s advice in 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Gold is a proven way to preserve wealth. Still, Warren Buffett believes that stocks are the better inflation hedge in…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10k in the FTSE 100 this year

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I think 2024 will create some exciting opportunities for the UK’s large-cap companies in the FTSE 100. But what’s the…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 7.9% yield but down 9%! This FTSE 100 gem looks very cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 high-dividend-payer looks very undervalued compared to its peers and its core business appears to be in a…

Read more »