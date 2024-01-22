Home » Investing Articles » These 5 cheap shares are boosting my second income!

These 5 cheap shares are boosting my second income!

In my search for a substantial second income, I need high levels of regular cash. The delightful dividends from these five FTSE stocks help!

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a long-term investor for decades, I’ve grown to rely on share dividends for a second income. Dividends are regular cash distributions paid by some companies to shareholders as a reward for being owners.

That said, the first problem with dividends is that not all listed companies pay them. And the second is that future dividends are not guaranteed, so they can be cut or cancelled at any time.

Falling share prices push up yields

Furthermore, as a veteran value investor, I’m always looking for solid businesses whose share prices have fallen back. That’s because when share prices go down, dividend yields go up — assuming future cash payments continue, that is.

For example, take these five FTSE 100 shares, all of which are trading at or (within a whisker of) their 52-week lows (displayed in order of market value).

Five FTSE fallers

CompanyIndustryShare priceMarket valueYearly
dividend yield		1-year
change		5-year
change
Anglo AmericanMining1,748.6p£23.4bn5.8%-51.3%-5.8%
GlencoreMining399.2p£48.7bn8.7%-31.0%+34.2%
DiageoAlcoholic drinks2,719p£60.6bn2.9%-26.6%+0.1%
BPOil & gas446.3p£76.4bn5.0%-7.2%-12.0%
UnileverConsumer goods3,705.5p£92.6bn4.1%-9.7%-6.8%

These firms are Footsie powerhouses, with market caps ranging from nearly £25bn to over £90bn. For the record, my wife and I own all five of these FTSE 100 fallers in our family portfolio — all bought at prices above recent lows.

Owning these stocks has become rather uncomfortable lately, because their share prices keep on sliding. Indeed, all five shares have seen their values fall by almost 10% to over 50% over the past 12 months.

However, the figures in my table all exclude dividends — and each of these big businesses pays out billions of pounds a year in cash to their patient owners.

Thanks to these falling share prices, dividend yields from these sliding stocks now range from close to 3% to almost 9% a year. The average cash yield across all five shares comes to a healthy 5.3% a year to add to my second income. That’s well ahead of the wider FTSE 100’s dividend yield of 4% a year.

I’ll keep reinvesting my dividends

However, I have no current plans to spend these dividends as a second income. Instead, my wife and I will continue to reinvest this cash by buying yet more shares. Often, this is cheap and easy to do, via company DRIPs (dividend reinvestment plans).

Even better, reinvesting dividends while share prices are low should boost my future investment returns. At present, thousands of pounds of dividends flow into our portfolio each quarter, only to be immediately invested into yet more shares.

In summary, it feels quite painful at present to be invested in these five flagging stocks. But buying more shares at lower prices could help us to retire richer. Lastly, please don’t worry about us, because some of our other major shareholdings hit 52-week highs today!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in all five shares mentioned above. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

2 of the best FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 value stocks to buy in February!

| Royston Wild

The London Stock Exchange is packed with excellent value stocks to buy. Royston Wild picks out two of his favourites.

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Here are my top UK picks for my 2024 Stocks and Shares ISA

| Alan Oscroft

What should we buy for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024? I'd say that really should depend a lot…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the BP share price continues to struggle, is it a no-brainer buy?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at what’s happening with the BP share price and decides whether now is a…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

2 dividend growth stocks I’d buy in my ISA for passive income in 2024!

| Royston Wild

I expect these FTSE 100 and AIM shares to deliver a growing passive income for years to come. Here's why…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy before February [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Should I buy NIO stock at a 52-week low?

| Ben McPoland

Despite the resurgent US market, NIO stock is once again languishing. Is it finally time to load up on shares…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’d snap up this 7.6% yielding FTSE 250 stock in a heartbeat!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why she’s bullish on this FTSE 250 stock as she feels it could be set to soar…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

If I’d bought National Grid shares a decade ago, would I have earned back the cost in dividends?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer didn't buy National Grid shares a decade ago. What would have happened if he had -- and should…

Read more »