Home » Investing Articles » With 8% dividends, these could be the FTSE 250’s best passive income stocks

With 8% dividends, these could be the FTSE 250’s best passive income stocks

Which are the best income stocks to buy in 2024? I’m seeing some very nice dividends from mid-cap shares right now, and I want some.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The overall FTSE 250 dividend yield is around 3.5% now, and that tells me it could be a good place to look for income stocks.

It’s not far behind the FTSE 100‘s 3.9%. And with the lower index usually having the better growth potential, it makes me think mid-cap stocks could be among today’s best buys.

I can’t help thinking ITV (LSE: ITV) might be one of them, after its share price has had such a terrible time. But that’s helped push up the dividend yield quite nicely.

Big yield

We’re looking at a forecast 8.4% now, which is huge. But it does hide some risks.

The first half of 2023 saw adjusted earnings per share drop 62%, and that reflected a couple of things. The firm partly blamed weak advertising revenues for it, and that’s always a risk.

But advertising can be volatile, and 2023 wasn’t the best year to spend too much money on it. Not when inflation’s killing the cash that people have to spend.

In the long term? I reckon the advertising business is a strong one, and it could pick up when interest rates come down.

Future business

The planned investment in streaming service ITVX ate into the bottom line too. But that has to be a good thing, helping build future revenue streams.

Meanwhile, broker forecasts are upbeat, with dividends strong. They expect earnings to grow well in the next couple of years too.

So I expect some volatility. And the advertising uncertainty could keep the ITV share price down. But good for long-term income? I think so.

Finance income

On the same 8.4% dividend yield, I find abrdn (LSE: ABDN). Like most stocks related to finance and investment, abdn has had a tough time. And we should see a loss this year, with a net cash outflow.

But that happens when stock markets are down and people move their cash away.

Dividends good?

But analysts expect the dividend to hold. And abrdn seems to have plenty of cash to pay it.

I can see another tough year for the stock, maybe. That’s mainly because I think sentiment could be low for a while yet. And it’s a bit of a gamble banking on the dividend this year.

But I reckon this could be a great income stock to buy for the next bull market and beyond.

More cash cows

There are many big dividend yields in the FTSE 250 that I like right now. I’m out of space, so I’ll come back to them another time.

But I have to give a quick mention to Ashmore, another asset management firm. It has forecast yields of around 7.5%. And I need to dig into that, for sure.

NextEnergy Solar Fund needs some investigating too. It’s only small, with a £578m market-cap. But I want to check out its 8.7% yield. It’s too early to tell which renewable energy firms will win out. And that’s where a fund like this could help.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

30 years without a cut! Here’s the BAE Systems dividend forecast for 2024 and 2025

| Roland Head

Dividend forecasts suggest that BAE’s payout could keep rising. But after doubling in two years, does this FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Could I aim for a million by spending £100 a week on cheap shares?

| Christopher Ruane

By investing £100 each week could our writer aim to become a millionaire by building a portfolio of cheap shares?…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

My ISA is ready for a 2024 stock market correction

| Ben McPoland

This investor reveals which well-recognised FTSE 100 share he's planning to buy more of if the stock market corrects this…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares downgraded to ‘sell’ rating! Time to worry?

| Ben McPoland

The investment rating of Rolls-Royce shares was downgraded recently by a top broker. Shareholder Ben McPoland considers what to do…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Could Metro Bank be the best value stock to buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

Is it madness to think that Metro Bank might be a good value stock for 2024 when even the big…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

The Marks & Spencer share price is down 7% this year. Should investors consider buying the dip?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Marks & Spencer share price is down in 2024 but still in a long-term uptrend. Is this a good…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

How to target a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA by investing £250 a month

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing money on a regular basis using a Stocks and Shares ISA could help investors eventually reach a £1m portfolio.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I invest £10,000 in National Grid shares, how much passive income would I receive?

| Ben McPoland

National Grid is a well-loved FTSE 100 dividend stock that pays passive income into the portfolios of many UK investors…

Read more »