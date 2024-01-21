Home » Investing Articles » Is 2024 a once-in-a-decade chance to fill an ISA with cheap, high-dividend-yield shares?

Is 2024 a once-in-a-decade chance to fill an ISA with cheap, high-dividend-yield shares?

Dividend yields are still absurdly high due to dirt cheap valuations! I’d start buying all I can before these companies recover.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British shares look cheap, pushing dividend yields to impressive levels. At least, that’s what the numbers indicate. Looking at the cyclically-adjusted P/E ratio, or CAPE (which averages earnings over a 10-year period), the FTSE 250 currently sits at around 18.7. By comparison, its 30-year historical average is closer to 25. And a quick glance across the pond reveals that the S&P 500 is currently at 32.2!

As a mid-cap index, the FTSE 250 is mostly known for its growth opportunities. But it’s also home to a wide range of lucrative dividend-paying businesses. In fact, as of January, there are more than 60 firms with a dividend yield of at least 5%.

Opportunity and risk

Using the UK’s flagship mid-cap index as a proxy for the British stock market, its current CAPE suggests that UK shares are trading at an average discount of 25.2%. That certainly sounds like an extreme overcorrection from panicking investors during the recent market turmoil. And this level of discounting hasn’t been seen since the 2008 financial crisis, around 14 years ago.

If the next bull market ends up being just as long, 2024 could very well be a once-in-a-decade chance to load up an ISA with cheap, top-notch stocks. However, before getting too excited, it’s important to understand why pessimism appears to be so high.

As of November, the UK consumer price index has dropped to 3.9%, bringing it very close to the Bank of England’s ideal range of 2-3%. Yet, not everything has fallen back in line. For example, food inflation is still as high as 9.2%, while rent is rising by 6.4%!

In other words, some of the biggest and most common expenses for most households are still rising drastically. And with pressure on consumer wallets still rising, the headwinds for many businesses are still blowing strong.

Focus on the long run

The short term is still riddled with uncertainty. And for some weaker businesses, the current economic climate may cause permanent damage. But for companies with strong balance sheets and robust cash flows, these headwinds may be nothing more than a speed bump.

If that’s the case, then locking in impressive high yields within an ISA today could prove immensely rewarding a few years down the line. This is especially true if the businesses are able to hike dividend payments even higher.

After all, even a modest yield can turn into a monstrous one. Take Safestore as an example. Investors who’ve held on across the last decade have seen their yield rise beyond 50% on an original cost basis!

Finding the next Safestore today is obviously easier said than done, with countless factors to take into consideration. However, by filtering out overleveraged enterprises with low free cash flow margins, investors can quickly narrow down their investigation.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Safestore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Safestore Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

30 years without a cut! Here’s the BAE Systems dividend forecast for 2024 and 2025

| Roland Head

Dividend forecasts suggest that BAE’s payout could keep rising. But after doubling in two years, does this FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Could I aim for a million by spending £100 a week on cheap shares?

| Christopher Ruane

By investing £100 each week could our writer aim to become a millionaire by building a portfolio of cheap shares?…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

My ISA is ready for a 2024 stock market correction

| Ben McPoland

This investor reveals which well-recognised FTSE 100 share he's planning to buy more of if the stock market corrects this…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares downgraded to ‘sell’ rating! Time to worry?

| Ben McPoland

The investment rating of Rolls-Royce shares was downgraded recently by a top broker. Shareholder Ben McPoland considers what to do…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Could Metro Bank be the best value stock to buy right now?

| Alan Oscroft

Is it madness to think that Metro Bank might be a good value stock for 2024 when even the big…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

With 8% dividends, these could be the FTSE 250’s best passive income stocks

| Alan Oscroft

Which are the best income stocks to buy in 2024? I'm seeing some very nice dividends from mid-cap shares right…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

The Marks & Spencer share price is down 7% this year. Should investors consider buying the dip?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Marks & Spencer share price is down in 2024 but still in a long-term uptrend. Is this a good…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

How to target a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA by investing £250 a month

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing money on a regular basis using a Stocks and Shares ISA could help investors eventually reach a £1m portfolio.…

Read more »