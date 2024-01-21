Home » Investing Articles » How to target a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA by investing £250 a month

How to target a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA by investing £250 a month

Investing money on a regular basis using a Stocks and Shares ISA could help investors eventually reach a £1m portfolio. Here’s how.

Making a million in a Stocks and Shares ISA is a challenging feat. However, it continues to be a realistic prospect for many investors. And that includes those with just a couple hundred pounds to invest each month.

There’s no denying that the short-term challenges plaguing the UK economy right now make the near-term outlook appear bleak. Yet, the long-term track record of the FTSE 100 and other flagship indices continue to show that such periods are the perfect hunting ground for bargain buying opportunities.

Therefore, 2024 could be the perfect time to build or bolster a diverse investment portfolio with top-notch stocks. And given enough time, it’s possible for an investor to potentially venture into millionaire territory.

Focus on quality

It may be tempting to start snapping up penny stocks with lots of promise in the hopes of reaping explosive returns. Sadly, in most cases, this style of investing is akin to gambling. Small businesses are often small for a good reason, with the majority promising the world only to fall severely short of expectations.

One classic example of this in recent years would be the hydrogen company ITM Power. The firm invented a new way to extract hydrogen from water without producing any emissions, causing the penny stock to skyrocket. But when push came to shove, the firm couldn’t get its orders out on time. And the constant delays caused the share price to crash over 92% from its peak.

Therefore, investing in high-quality established businesses is the smarter move, in my opinion. While a larger enterprise typically has less explosive growth potential, it also comes with a lower risk of failure. And over the long-term, providing it’s successful in its strategy, an investor can still end up reaping enormous returns.

Regularly investing to reach £1m

Suppose a custom-tailored portfolio only manages to match the FTSE 100’s historical return? That may be disappointing to an investor who spent countless hours researching and managing their investments. But it’s still enough to push an ISA over the £1m threshold, given sufficient time and capital.

In fact, investing just £250 a month at an 8% return can do the trick. And for those who can spare additional funds each month, the timeline can be drastically accelerated.

 £250 a Month£500 a Month£750 a Month£1,000 a Month£1,667 a Month (ISA Max)
Time to reach £1m42 Years34 Years29 Years26 Years21 Years


If a portfolio were to outperform the benchmark index, the timeline could be further shortened. However, the opposite may also end up occurring. In fact, a poorly constructed portfolio could even end up destroying wealth, causing investors to become poorer than they are right now.

What’s more, the stock market is known to throw a tantrum every once in a while. A badly-timed stock market crash or severe correction like the one we’ve just experienced could cause investors to fall short of the £1m threshold. While this does provide them with a new round of buying opportunities, it could take years for the damage to be repaired, potentially jeopardising any plans to retire early.

Nevertheless, by being aware of the risks, investors can plan ahead and position themselves to bolster their wealth for the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

