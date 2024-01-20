Home » Investing Articles » Never mind buy-to-let, I’d aim for a million with a SIPP!

Never mind buy-to-let, I’d aim for a million with a SIPP!

Zaven Boyrazian explores the advantages of investing with a SIPP to build a substantial retirement pension pot versus owning rental property.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Older couple walking in park

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying shares with a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is a powerful tactic for building retirement wealth. Perhaps it’s even better than buy-to-let.

While investing in rental property can provide a steady stream of passive income, it also comes with many headaches. Tenants don’t always pay rent on time, and repair costs can add up. By comparison, the stock market doesn’t demand as much attention, nor does it require individuals to take out expensive mortgages.

Pairing all this with the ability to bypass the taxman within a SIPP makes it the far better option, in my opinion. So let’s explore how to leverage these advantages to build a seven-figure nest egg.

Claim back taxes

SIPPs aren’t the only tax-efficient accounts out there. The Stocks and Shares ISA is another terrific tool for British investors. However, unlike an ISA, a SIPP benefits from tax relief.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Whenever money is deposited into this type of account, any taxes paid on that capital is refunded. For those paying the Basic Rate each £800 inserted, a £200 top-up will be provided by the government to undo the 20% tax paid on the original £1,000 earned. And the same concept applies to those paying the Higher Rate.

Therefore, if I were to invest £500 each month for my pension, I’d only have to deposit £400 since the remaining £100 would come from tax relief. This not only reduces the personal financial burden of investing but also means I have more capital to work with, accelerating the journey to millionaire territory.

Of course, this comes with a few caveats. Taxes will eventually re-enter the picture when it comes to reaping the benefits of my portfolio in the future. Like any other pension, 25% can be withdrawn tax-free in one giant lump sum, but the rest is subject to income taxes. It’s also crucial to realise that none of this capital can be accessed until the age of 55 and that both of these constraints could change in the future, depending on government policy.

Let compounding do its thing

In the grand scheme of things, £500 is a fairly paltry sum. However, consistently investing small sums each month over the long term allows compounding to elevate a pension to new heights. Assuming an investor achieves an average 10% annualised return with their portfolio, investing half a grand each month over the course of 30 years translates into a net worth of £1.13m!

For those who’ve just started their careers, this could be the key to an earlier retirement at 55 instead of the national average of 65. Of course, I’ve made a fairly lofty assumption in this calculation. The FTSE 100 has historically only delivered gains of around 8% a year after dividends. And while the FTSE 250 has produced a more substantial 11%, neither index is guaranteed to replicate these gains moving forward.

In other words, investing in a passive, low-cost index fund may be insufficient to hit this goal. This is especially true considering another crash or correction is highly likely to occur more than once during this period. That’s why I prefer the stock-picking route.

There’s no denying it comes with more risk. But it also opens the door to potentially market-beating returns that may be required to stick to this retirement timeline.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 share sells for pennies and has a 7.9% dividend yield. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

With its juicy yield and legendary brand, this FTSE 250 share has caught our writer's attention. But is he ready…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d fill an empty ISA with cheap shares and aim to retire early 

| Harvey Jones

The right cheap shares can turbocharge a portfolio for the years to come and even help investors towards a comfortable…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How to build wealth in 2024? I’m using the Warren Buffett method

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he’s following some simple investment principles used by the legendary investor Warren Buffett.

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d buy 9,832 Legal & General shares to target a £2,000 yearly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how he’d spend under £25,000 to try and set up an annual passive income stream of £2,000…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

A 9.4% yield but down 50%! Is this dirt cheap share an unmissable FTSE buy?

| Harvey Jones

This cheap share catches the eye by offering a brilliant headline dividend yield. Harvey Jones goes digging for hidden nasties…

Read more »

Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background
Top Stocks

3 top FTSE shares for beginner investors to consider buying in 2024

| The Motley Fool Staff

The FTSE markets might seem like the Wild West when you're just starting out. A handful of our writers highlight…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Starting with nothing, here’s how I’d aim for a £10k annual passive income

| Alan Oscroft

When's the best time to start investing for long-term passive income? Now! What's the best strategy? UK stocks and shares,…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Here are 2 cheap dividend shares I’d buy in a heartbeat

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to snap up dividend shares to generate some extra income. Here he details two he'd buy without…

Read more »