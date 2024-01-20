Home » Investing Articles » Is there any value left in Rolls-Royce Holdings stock for 2024?

Is there any value left in Rolls-Royce Holdings stock for 2024?

Can Rolls-Royce Holdings’ leaner and focused business create value to drive the stock higher despite previous gains?

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I often think of value stocks as companies with low earnings multiples and a share prices on the floor.

Therefore, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR) may seem an unlikely value candidate, given the engine maker’s explosive move higher since October 2022.

However, stock market legend Warren Buffett and his billionaire investing partner Charlie Munger used to agree that value and growth are joined at the hip. In other words, the growth of a business is an important component of its value to an investor.

A growing business

Therefore, although Rolls-Royce stock, near 297p, isn’t changing hands at a bargain valuation, there’s plenty of growth potential in the business. So that means there’s probably value to be had by investors prepared to invest for the longer term.

In November 2022, the company said it’s targeting a step-change in mid-term performance. The directors have a “clear vision and strategy” aimed at creating a high-performing, competitive resilient and growing business.

The better performance will drive a stronger balance sheet, the directors said. Meanwhile, the new focused strategy has helped to identify investment priorities and partnership opportunities. One part of the plan is to make disposals of non-core assets worth between £1bn and £1.5bn over a five-year period.

Chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said Rolls-Royce is at a “pivotal point” in its history. Meanwhile, City analysts have pencilled in a chunky 30% increase in earnings for 2024.

It seems the business is emerging from its stressful period through the pandemic in far better shape than when entering it. The enterprise had been struggling for some time before coronavirus hit. By 2018, annual profits had turned into annual losses.

Leaner and more efficient

The pandemic and its lockdowns caused the business some severe damage. The company earns a lot of its revenue from maintenance agreements linked to aircraft flying hours. So the grounding of most of the world’s commercial planes turned off much of the company’s revenue and cash flow.

For a while, the business was in deep trouble. It even looked possible for it to fail completely. But a financial rescue package saved it. The recovery in the business has been dramatic since, with the stock starting its catch-up move at the end of 2022.

My impression is the company’s period spent teetering on the edge of the cliff-of-oblivion has actually done it some good! It seems that a reborn, leaner and focused enterprise has emerged with decent-looking forward prospects for growth.

However, it’s worth remembering the company has also just demonstrated its vulnerability to geopolitical and macro-economic events. So future growth is not guaranteed. It’s even possible for shareholders to lose money on the stock.

Nevertheless, I see the business as well worth further research and consideration right now. It could make a useful addition to a diversified portfolio of stocks held for the long term.

We’ll find out more from the company with the full-year earnings release due on 22 February. In the meantime, I’m watching closely for an opportune entry point, such as on market dips and down-days.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

If I’d put £10,000 in Tesco shares 6 months ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 hasn't done all that well lately but Tesco shares have bucked this trend to deliver some very…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Why wait for April? I’d start building wealth in a Stocks and Shares ISA now!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he would rather act now than wait until the annual contribution deadline to invest his Stocks…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 share sells for pennies and has a 7.9% dividend yield. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

With its juicy yield and legendary brand, this FTSE 250 share has caught our writer's attention. But is he ready…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d fill an empty ISA with cheap shares and aim to retire early 

| Harvey Jones

The right cheap shares can turbocharge a portfolio for the years to come and even help investors towards a comfortable…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How to build wealth in 2024? I’m using the Warren Buffett method

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he’s following some simple investment principles used by the legendary investor Warren Buffett.

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d buy 9,832 Legal & General shares to target a £2,000 yearly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how he’d spend under £25,000 to try and set up an annual passive income stream of £2,000…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

A 9.4% yield but down 50%! Is this dirt cheap share an unmissable FTSE buy?

| Harvey Jones

This cheap share catches the eye by offering a brilliant headline dividend yield. Harvey Jones goes digging for hidden nasties…

Read more »

Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background
Top Stocks

3 top FTSE shares for beginner investors to consider buying in 2024

| The Motley Fool Staff

The FTSE markets might seem like the Wild West when you're just starting out. A handful of our writers highlight…

Read more »