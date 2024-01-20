Home » Investing Articles » 2 magnificent FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 dividend stocks I’d love to buy!

2 magnificent FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 dividend stocks I’d love to buy!

These FTSE 350 shares offer exceptional all-round value for money. And Royston Wild thinks they could significantly boost his long-term passive income.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m building a list of top FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares to buy when I next have cash to invest. Here are two I’m hoping to buy before their share prices spring higher.

Industry giant

Financial services providers like Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) face an ongoing battle to grow earnings as tough economic conditions sap consumer spending.

Between January and June last year, operating profit at this particular FTSE 100 firm dropped 2%. But the prospect of further short-term stress doesn’t put me off. I opened a stake in the life insurance, wealth and pensions giant last year as I believe it will deliver exceptional long-term returns.

And at current prices, I’m hoping to add to my holdings. At 239p per share, it carries a brilliant 9% dividend yield for 2024, while its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at a rock-bottom 9.1 times.


Dividend growth at Legal & General since 2014. Chart by TradingView

Legal & General is a leader in financial services, and in the UK it has around 10m policyholders across the savings, protection, mortgage and retirement segments. As populations rapidly age across its territories, it has a great chance to grow customer numbers sharply from current levels.

I also like L&G shares because of the company’s cash-rich balance sheet. A strong solvency ratio (which came in at 230% in June) gives it firepower to make acquisitions, invest in the business, and to continue growing the dividend.

Sunny side up

Investing in renewable energy stocks could also help me make terrific returns as the move away from fossil fuels accelerates. I already own shares in investment trust The Renewables Infrastructure Group, and I’m seeking to buy more green energy shares to boost my exposure.

One such business on my radar today is Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LSE:BSIF), which has a portfolio of more than 200 solar farms in the UK.

Demand for green energy is soaring as oil and gas becomes increasingly unfashionable. According to Carbon Brief, electricity generated from fossil fuels in the UK dropped to its lowest since 1957 last year as renewables capacity stepped higher.

Of course there’s no guarantee that Bluefield will be able to capitalise on this growth industry. During cloudy conditions, power generation can slump which, in turn, can pull profits lower. Technological failures can also play havoc with the bottom line.

However, this FTSE 250 operator’s extensive asset portfolio helps to reduce this risk. As the map below shows, its portfolio of UK solar farms is pretty impressive.

Map showing the location of Bluefield Solar Income Fund's assets.
Image: Bluefield Solar Income Fund

I think Bluefield is an especially great stock to buy at current prices. At 114p, the company’s share price trades at a whopping discount to the value of the firm’s assets. Its net asset value (NAV) per share is currently estimated at around 136.7p.

The renewable energy play also carries a mighty 7.6% dividend yield today.

Like Legal & General, I think it could be a great way to generate a large (and growing) passive income in the years ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Renewables Infrastructure Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Rivers of cash? Here’s how much Lloyds shares have paid out in dividends since 2019

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at how much Lloyds shares have returned in dividend payouts over the last few years…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £10,000 in Tesco shares 6 months ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 100 hasn't done all that well lately but Tesco shares have bucked this trend to deliver some very…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is there any value left in Rolls-Royce Holdings stock for 2024?

| Kevin Godbold

Can Rolls-Royce Holdings’ leaner and focused business create value to drive the stock higher despite previous gains?

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Why wait for April? I’d start building wealth in a Stocks and Shares ISA now!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he would rather act now than wait until the annual contribution deadline to invest his Stocks…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 share sells for pennies and has a 7.9% dividend yield. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

With its juicy yield and legendary brand, this FTSE 250 share has caught our writer's attention. But is he ready…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d fill an empty ISA with cheap shares and aim to retire early 

| Harvey Jones

The right cheap shares can turbocharge a portfolio for the years to come and even help investors towards a comfortable…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How to build wealth in 2024? I’m using the Warren Buffett method

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he’s following some simple investment principles used by the legendary investor Warren Buffett.

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d buy 9,832 Legal & General shares to target a £2,000 yearly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how he’d spend under £25,000 to try and set up an annual passive income stream of £2,000…

Read more »