Home » Investing Articles » I’m trying for a million from value stocks starting January

I’m trying for a million from value stocks starting January

Is January the perfect time to target a million-pound portfolio from value stocks? Our writer explains the reasons it might be.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Make a million pounds starting in January? Sounds pretty good to me. And as inflation cools and interest rate cuts are mooted, this month might be the best time in years to aim for a big target with high-quality value stocks. 

The markets are rallying. December was the FTSE 100‘s best performance for 11 months. And valuations still look low in historical terms. Here’s how I’d use this opportunity to try for that million-pound figure. 

On the face of it, making a million pounds is absurdly simple. The calculation wouldn’t trouble a 13 year-old.

Assumptions

Assuming a 10% return and a 30-year timeline, I’d need £484 a month to make it to a million. That’s not to say it’s easy to save that much. Anyone who can put that much away should be applauded. It’s well above average savings rates. But it’s simple. 

If I was able to pull it off, I could then collect 4% a year for a £40k passive income. A lower drawdown helps me not eat too much into my capital. I’d also hope to have more than a little left over to leave behind for loved ones. 

Before I get carried away, let’s talk about the assumptions here. As I mentioned, the saving rate is one. But an even more important consideration is the rate of returns. A 10% yearly return lines up with historical averages, but past performance guarantees nothing at all. 

Start investing at the height of the dotcom boom? I’d have arrived in 2009 cursing a lost decade of investments. Begin on the wrong day in 1987? I’d watch my shares suffer for years before I recovered my initial deposit. Timing matters.

Perhaps counterintuitively, the best time to invest is during poor performance. The longest bull runs throughout history have pretty much always arrived after a few weak years. And getting carried along by a flying stock market might shorten the time it takes to reach a million by years, or even decades. 

Some safety

The quality of my investments matters too. Even investing at inopportune moments, good companies are good companies. And the best tend to thrive in periods of volatility or economic weakness as competitors struggle or go out of business. 

Building a high-quality portfolio of 10-15 of these companies can make that million-pound goal a possibility, if not a certainty. Not all will be winners, so spreading out the investments among so many shares provides safety for the inevitable bad choice or two. 

But by whittling it down to just a few firms, I can aim for higher returns. This is a cornerstone of value investing. It takes advantage of the stock market’s tendency for a few stocks to deliver the majority of the wealth gain. 

With such a portfolio, I may even find my million-pound goal takes less than 30 years, or needs less than £484 a month.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

If I’d bought £1,495 JD Sports shares 1 month ago, here’s what I’d have now

| John Fieldsend

JD Sports shares have ridden the wave of athleisure in recent years, but 2024 has delivered previously happy investors a…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Here are 2 very different penny stocks. Should I buy them?

| James Beard

Our writer looks at two penny stocks with different characteristics. But when it comes to deciding which to buy, he…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Where will the Barclays share price be in 5 years’ time?

| Alan Oscroft

The Barclays share price has had a terrible five years. And the previous five years were even worse! Things must…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the IAG share price now?

| Dr. James Fox

The IAG share price has slumped since the turn of the year. Dr James Fox explores whether this could be…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price outperform the FTSE 100 in 2024?

| Paul Summers

The Lloyds share price has massively lagged the FTSE 100 in 2024 so far. But could it smash the return…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

£10,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into a £96,000-a-year passive income

| Harvey Jones

It's possible to build a fabulous passive income stream by investing relatively small, regular sums in FTSE 100 shares. Just…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Watches of Switzerland shares just fell 37%. Should investors buy the dip?

| Alan Oscroft

Watches of Switzerland shares have just crashed for the second time in less than a year, this time triggered by…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

The BT share price slumps again! Is this a golden opportunity?

| Dr. James Fox

Investors may be on the lookout for bargains this month. With the BT share price falling almost 10% in 2024,…

Read more »