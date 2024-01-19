Home » Investing Articles » Forget Barclays and Lloyds shares, this could be my new top FTSE 100 stock

Forget Barclays and Lloyds shares, this could be my new top FTSE 100 stock

Here’s why NatWest might just be beating both Barclays and Lloyds shares in the search to find my next FTSE 100 stock to buy.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve struggled to pick my top FTSE 100 stock for a while, between Lloyds Banking Group shares and Barclays.

But right now I’m starting to think NatWest Group (LSE: NWG) might just look better than both of them.

NatWest shares have taken a fresh dip since October and are down 28% in 12 months. That’s a bigger fall than Barclays at 19%, and Lloyds on 9%.

Big dividend

Over five years there’s less to choose between them. But the NatWest fall has pushed the forecast dividend yield up to a whopping 7.3%.

And I’ve been trying to decide whether to go for the forecast Lloyds yield of 5.6%, or Barclays’ 5.3%.

Broker forecasts show all three yields rising in the next two years, with NatWest still coming out ahead at 8.5% by 2025. So I see no obvious advantage for the other two there.

Valuation

On a price-to-earnings (P/E) valuation, we’re looking at values of around five for both NatWest and Barclays, with Lloyds a bit richer on a heady six.

There’s nothing I can see to count against NatWest there either.

The Nigel Farage thing hit NatWest last year. It led to the departure of chief executive Alison Rose, and I do think that was a bit of a blow.

But FTSE 100 banks have famously lost well-known bosses in the past, and have successfully moved past it. It might take time to tell if that’s happened here.

Long-term future

Do I think the events of 2023 will damage the bank’s long-term profitability? No. And it looks like City folk don’t think so either.

But I see a lesson here. When we look for shares to buy and hold for the long term, I bet most of us want to see good news, don’t we?

But a bit of bad news, if there’s no real fundamental problem, can throw up some unexpected bargains for us. The market always seems to react with a short-term view.

That can give a stock a short-term kicking… but also boost dividend yields nicely for those who nip in and buy when the price is right.

Government sale?

Another thing might be holding the NatWest share price down now. And that’s the government stake.

It still owns 38%, from when it was known as the Royal Bank of Scotland and needed that huge bailout.

When that gets sold down, it could release a lot of stock on the market, and there’s a risk that could push the price down.

Still, that might just make for another buying opportunity so private investors can get in cheap again.

What to do?

What will I do? I’ll forget short-term events and choose my shares based on valuation. If I see a good stock going cheap, that’s all that really matters.

I’d say the finance sector still faces some stiff risks in the rest of 2024, for sure.

But whether I go for NatWest, Barclays or more Lloyds next, it looks like I’ll still have a bank as my favourite FTSE 100 stock for some time yet.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

woman sitting in wheelchair at the table and looking at computer monitor while talking on mobile phone and drinking coffee at home
Investing Articles

Why isn’t anyone talking about the dividend forecast for Rolls-Royce shares?

| James Beard

The recent surge in the Rolls-Royce share price has captured the headlines. But nobody's discussing the dividend forecast. I wonder…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

One exciting growth stock I reckon could fly high!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why this FTSE AIM growth stock could be on the cusp of soaring and whether she would…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Looking for cheap shares? This 8% yielding pick looks unmissable to me!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor is hunting for quality cheap shares and explores this FTSE 250 giant she reckons is too good to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This is how much I’d have now if I’d bought 500 shares of this FTSE 100 company a year ago

| Mark David Hartley

2023 was not a year for growth, with most FTSE 100 companies ending the year down. However, this one stock…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock jumped today! Here’s why!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer breaks down the events that have led to this FTSE 250 incumbent seeing its shares spike today and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My £20-a-week second income plan for 2024

| Christopher Ruane

By putting aside £20 each week to invest in the stock market, this writer reckons he could set up a…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing For Beginners

3 boring stocks to buy that could save my portfolio this year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith shows how boring can be beneficial when it comes to stocks to buy to help him ride out…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Which is more likely: the Lloyds or Rolls-Royce share price to double by 2030?

| James Beard

After a stellar 2023, could the Rolls-Royce share price double over the next six years? Or will a dark horse…

Read more »