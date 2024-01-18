Home » Investing Articles » Don’t panic, this isn’t a stock market crash! But I see it as a brilliant opportunity to buy shares

Don’t panic, this isn’t a stock market crash! But I see it as a brilliant opportunity to buy shares

A full-blown stock market crash is a brilliant time to buy cheap shares, but they don’t come along very often. So I’m making the most of this dip.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s been a tough start to the year for investors but the sell-off doesn’t qualify as a stock market crash. Far from it. The FTSE 100 may have fallen 3.65% year-to-date, which hurts, but it’s hardly the end of the world.

All it’s done is take us back to 29 November, when the index closed at around 7,423.60, roughly today’s level. Basically, it’s wiped out the ‘Santa Rally’. That’s a shame, but investing is a long-term commitment and a short-term dip like this is nothing to worry about.

A disappointing start to 2024 was always likely, given the wave of exuberance in December. Investors got a little too excited by news that inflation was on the run, and started plotting a mighty six interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in the year ahead.

A tough start to the year

That looks optimistic today as inflation proves sticky. Yesterday’s FTSE 100 drop of 1.5%, the biggest single-day loss in five months, was triggered by news that UK inflation actually crept up in December, from 3.9% to 4%. 

After two big drops in November and October, this was a disappointment. However, it may also be a blip, triggered by one-off factors such as rising airfares and the increase in tobacco duty.

Inflation may jump again when January’s figure is published next month, as this will reflect the increase in the energy price cap. Yet analysts are expecting great things in April, when last year’s energy cap spike falls out of the annual figures. Some reckon inflation will fall below the Bank of England target of 2%. If that happens, sentiment will be very different.

As ever, there are no guarantees. If Red Sea attacks continue and shipping is diverted, inflation could start heading upwards again.

Top shares are on sale

The only thing I know for certain is that my favourite FTSE 100 stocks are suddenly cheaper than they were at the start of the year. That means I can buy exactly the same companies for less money. Take housebuilder Barratt Developments as an example. Yesterday, its share price fell 3.35%. Over one week, it’s down 6.11%. Basically, it’s on sale.

It’s a similar story for other housebuilders. They’re expected to benefit when interest rates fall, which will drive down mortgage costs and boost buyer sentiment. That happy day has been delayed, but it should arrive at some point. In the meantime, Barratt shares are cheaper, trading at 7.72 times earnings. They also yield slightly more at 6.44%.

This doesn’t look like value trap to me. The Barratt share price was bombing along until recent days. Over 12 months, it’s up 13.6%. We’ve been given a second chance to hop on board.

There are plenty of similarly cheap, high-yielding stocks on the FTSE 100, that look slightly better value today than a fortnight ago. I’m keen to buy all I can then sit back and wait for the next stock market rally. I don’t know when it will arrive, but I know we’ll get one in the end.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Value Shares

3 FTSE 100 shares near their 52-week lows

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three beaten-up FTSE 100 shares currently trading near their 52-week lows. Is now the time to consider…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Up 50% in a year as revenue climbs, does the Sage share price have more to give?

| Alan Oscroft

The Sage Group share price was a runaway success in 2023. And the software tech firm has just released strong…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

High-yield dividend stocks could ruin your wealth

| Tom Rodgers

Learning about the stock market is the best investment I ever made. But I misunderstood this key fact about high-yield…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Forget short-term pain! I’d buy these 2 Buffett-style cheap shares for long-term gain

| Royston Wild

Now’s a great time for fans of value stocks to ‘splash the cash’. Here are two cheap shares from the…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

UK shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to build wealth?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he's hoping to load up on attractively valued UK shares in the coming year to hold…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Growth Shares

This FTSE pizza firm could be about to explode higher

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up the potential for a FTSE stock to do very well in coming years thanks to the…

Read more »

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing Articles

Everyone’s talking about FTSE 100 stock Burberry

| G A Chester

A slowdown in luxury demand globally has impacted Burberry and its international peers. The shares currently look cheap to me.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to turn a £20k ISA into a £13,999 annual passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks he could earn well over a thousand pounds a month on average in the future by investing…

Read more »