Home » Investing Articles » 2 superb value stocks investors should consider buying!

2 superb value stocks investors should consider buying!

Our writer believes there are plenty of quality value stocks for investors to get their hands on and details two of her best picks right now.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Macroeconomic volatility is rarely good news. However, I reckon it’s thrown up the opportunity for savvy investors to buy quality value stocks.

Two stocks I think investors should be seriously considering are SSE (LSE: SSE) and JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD). Here’s why!

SSE

SSE is one of the largest gas and electricity providers in the UK. In my opinion, this offers it a certain amount of defensive ability, as everyone needs energy.

Over a 12-month period, the shares are up just under 1% from 1,718p at this time last year, to current levels of 1,732p. More tellingly, they’ve increased 14% from 1,508p in October to current levels. Positive sentiment and slowing economic turbulence has helped, in my eyes.

Along with SSE’s current defensive ability, I’m excited about its growth potential, especially related to green energy. As the world is working hard to move away from fossil fuels, SSE is very much invested in contributing to this through wind farms and other renewable energy projects. In fact, the business has promised to triple its green output by 2031.

Moving on, SSE shares look good value for money on a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11 for 2024 and potentially even more attractive in 2025 with a ratio of 10. In addition to this, a dividend yield of 4.9% is enticing. However, it’s worth remembering that dividends are never guaranteed.

From a bearish view, SSE’s large debt levels could be an issue for performance, growth, and returns. Debt is much costlier to pay down when interest rates are high, like now.

JD Sports Fashion

The sports and street wear retailer has exploded to new heights in recent years. I reckon this rise is set to continue. Personally, I own shares in JD Sports.

As I write, JD Sports shares are trading for 107p. At this time last year, they were trading for 158p, which is a 32% drop over a 12-month period.

I’m not worried about the JD share price fluctuating in recent months. In fact, this is its biggest risk, if you ask me. The current volatility has caused a cost-of-living crisis, meaning consumers have less cash for luxuries. In turn, JD has had to downgrade forecasts, which rarely strikes a positive chord when it comes to investor sentiment. Continued volatility could hurt the firm but I view this as a short-term issue.

As I’m a longer-term investor, I’m more interested in the bigger picture. The sportswear and street wear market is set to continue growing, and JD’s enviable position and footprint should help the business grow and provide excellent investor returns, in my opinion. The business is investing heavily into e-commerce and digital channels as well as boosting its store presence.

JD shares look decent value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of 10 and offer a dividend yield of close to 1%. I’d expect returns to increase in line with the business once economic turbulence subsides. Finally, although past performance is not a guarantee of the future, I reckon if JD can grow at similar rates to the past, there could be lucrative and exciting times ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Forget flying cars, could this burgeoning industry hold the UK’s next biggest growth stocks?

| Mark David Hartley

Flying cars may be all the rage abroad, but I’m investigating an emerging industry where I think I’ll find some…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how quality FTSE 100 shares could provide me a second income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains how the right FTSE 100 shares from specific market sectors could help her create passive income.

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £500 a month in stocks to target a £68,126 second income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at how regular injections of cash into the stock market can result in a very sizeable income…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

£0 in savings? I’d use Warren Buffett’s golden rules to build wealth

| Charlie Carman

These Warren Buffett rules could help new investors build wealth in the stock market, as shown by his longstanding investment…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock pays a 29% dividend yield!

| Tom Rodgers

This FTSE 250 energy firm offers a near-30% yield! It could be the biggest I've ever seen. But is buying…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Dividend Shares

These 4 FTSE 250 stocks could pay me £740 a month in passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can successfully target high-yield FTSE 250 dividend stocks from the world of renewable energy and…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

I’m aiming to become one of the UK’s 4,000+ Stocks & Shares ISA millionaires! Here’s how

| Royston Wild

Investing regularly in a Stocks and Shares ISA can help individuals build a substantial retirement fund. Here's how I'm using…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Harbour Energy share price slump: is it time to buy?

| Roland Head

The Harbour Energy share price is down, but this FTSE 250 firm now offers a 7% yield and is poised…

Read more »