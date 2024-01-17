How I’d invest £1,000 in FTSE 100 Stocks for 2024

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

2024 could be a monster year for FTSE 100 stocks. The index is already up almost 10%, including dividends, over the last two months. And continued improvements within economies worldwide, along with the stabilisation of interest rates, create a far more favourable operating environment for most businesses.

For index investors, investing £1,000 into the UK’s flagship index is fairly straightforward. But for those seeking higher returns through stock picking, a more nuanced approach is needed. So how can investors find the best buying opportunities right now? Let’s explore.

Bigger isn’t always better

Size can be a powerful advantage during times of economic instability. A larger pile of assets makes it easier for businesses to secure additional financing when needed. But having access to capital isn’t what solely makes a business a success. In fact, there are countless examples of large enterprises crumbling under their own weight.

Therefore, simply snapping up FTSE 100 stocks that have fallen into the gutter isn’t likely to yield fantastic results. In reality, such a strategy would more likely destroy wealth rather than create it. So how can investors separate the bargains from the traps?

Digging deeper

Like any investment, due diligence and research are required. It’s essential to understand why a stock has seen its valuation slashed to determine whether the downward momentum is justified. For example, the announcement of an enquiry by a regulatory body is far more concerning than a temporary disruption to supply chains.

The goal is to determine whether there are any thesis-breaking risks plaguing the underlying business. But even if market concerns appear to be overblown, that still doesn’t guarantee a winning investment. Beyond analysing the financial statements, close attention needs to be paid to strategy.

After all, regardless of how healthy or well-funded a balance sheet might be, it’s ultimately worthless if the management team doesn’t know how to allocate it prudently.

Investing £1,000

When following a stock-picking strategy, one grand isn’t sufficient to build a well-diversified portfolio from scratch. With transaction fees eating into capital, splitting this money across a wide range of businesses would likely do more harm than good.

While it’s possible to buy a small basket of businesses, the limited capital makes the stock selection even more critical. Settling for average companies most likely won’t deliver chunky returns. Yet, all too often, impatience gets the better of investors, resulting in just that.

Finding the best stocks to buy within the FTSE 100 takes time. And it’s a process that can’t be rushed even when other investors are seemingly making a fortune.

Falling prey to the fear of missing out can lead to critical details being overlooked, which will likely lead to a long-term blunder rather than success.