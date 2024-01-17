Home » Investing Articles » Are Lloyds shares a screaming buy at 42p? Here’s what the charts say!

Are Lloyds shares a screaming buy at 42p? Here’s what the charts say!

Lloyds shares have made a poor start to the year, but could this be a good opportunity for investors to consider buying the dip?

Latest posts by Charlie Carman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares are currently anchored well below where they were five years ago. To make matters worse, investors hoping the new year would bring good news will have been bitterly disappointed by a sharp 12% fall in the Lloyds share price since 1 January.

So, is the Black Horse Bank now trading in bargain territory? Or is this stock a value trap to avoid?

Here’s what the charts say.

Valuation

Using the price-to-book (P/B) ratio is traditionally a good way to value bank shares.

That’s because this tool accounts for the book value of lenders, essentially measuring the net value of their assets after deducting liabilities.

Since banks have long investment periods, the P/B ratio can often be more relevant in assessing their performance than the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

Data by Trading View

On this metric, the Lloyds share price doesn’t stand out as particularly cheap compared to its FTSE 100 rivals. Indeed, NatWest and Barclays both have lower P/B ratios at present, although HSBC‘s is higher.

Overall, investors might reasonably conclude there could be better bargains to be found elsewhere in the banking sector at present.

Return on equity

Beyond the P/B ratio, it’s also important to consider the return on equity (ROE) ratio to gauge a bank’s growth prospects.

In this regard, Lloyds has lead the way out of the quartet of major FTSE 100 banks for the past couple of years.

Created at TradingView

However, that situation has recently reversed. Lloyds has experienced the sharpest decline in its ROE according to the latest quarterly data. It now trails both NatWest and HSBC.

Dividends

On the passive income front, Lloyds shares compare favourably to the FTSE 100 index as a whole. The dividend yield, just shy of 6%, is well above the Footsie average of 3.8%.

Created at TradingView

However, set against the wider industry, those shareholder payouts don’t look too remarkable. Both NatWest and HSBC offer considerably higher yields.

Furthermore, while Barclays’ yield is lower, its forecast dividend cover is stronger at 3.2 times anticipated earnings, compared to just 2.2 times for Lloyds.

Time to sell?

The charts above will do little to soothe the concerns of shareholders who have had to exercise plenty of patience in recent years. I’m one of those investors in that position.

To compound problems, Lloyds is particularly exposed to the fallout from a Financial Conduct Authority investigation into bad practices surrounding motor loan commissions. The potential fine could total £1bn.

However, on the other hand, Morgan Stanley analysts predict the Lloyds share price could eclipse 85p in 2024. According to this broker forecast, the lender is the top UK banking pick right now.

Indeed, as Britain’s largest mortgage lender, Lloyds is particularly exposed to the fortunes of the UK economy. Other FTSE 100 banks have a greater degree of international diversification.

As such, the stock could be well-placed to benefit from any upside surprises in UK GDP figures. Currently, the prospect of a potential recession could be holding back growth in the Lloyds share price.

However, the charts don’t paint the prettiest picture currently. I’ll continue to hold my shares for now, but if financial results on 22 February disappoint, it might be time for me to trim my position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Charlie Carman has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Better buy: BT share price vs Tesco share price

| Sumayya Mansoor

Reviewing the BT share price against the Tesco share price and other fundamentals, which is the better investment for our…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? I’d consider using dividend stocks to aim for £4,752 a year in passive income

| Mark David Hartley

This Fool UK contributor explores how he can fully benefit from his savings using FTSE 100 dividend stocks and compounding…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 CEO just bought £99k worth of JD Sports Fashion shares! Time to buy?

| Ben McPoland

JD Sports Fashion shares have been plunging recently. Should I take advantage of this opportunity to add the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Here are some of my best stocks to buy in 2024 and beyond!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Finding the best stocks to buy can be challenging! Our writer explains why she’s targeting these stocks and how they…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

I’m snapping up dirt cheap shares and holding them for decades

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to buy undervalued cheap shares and hold them for years to build wealth. Here he explores one…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 stock with 8% yield? Why Glencore could double my money

| Tom Rodgers

FTSE 100 stock Glencore is going for a song with a mega-cheap price today. Here's how this writer uses market…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Why I’m buying more Qinetiq for my SIPP right now

| Tom Rodgers

This writer sees mission-critical UK defence star Qinetiq as his standout SIPP performer for 2024, with its £100m plan in…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Sales are down, but I’d consider buying this FTSE 250 stock as a recovery play

| Roland Head

This unloved FTSE 250 firm offers a 5% dividend yield and could be a profitable buy to consider at current…

Read more »