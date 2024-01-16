Home » Investing Articles » Will the Experian share price beat the FTSE 100 again in 2024?

Will the Experian share price beat the FTSE 100 again in 2024?

The Experian share price is on the move and has now doubled in just seven years. How is 2024 looking for this impressive FTSE 100 stock?

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling mortgage couple

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Experian (LSE: EXPN) share price continued marching higher today (16 January). As I write, it’s up 2.4% to £32 after the credit data firm posted a robust Q3 trading update.

This means the share price has climbed around 8.5% in one year and 64.5% over five years. Needless to say, this walks all over the FTSE 100‘s returns across the same periods.

Can this outperformance continue this year?

Trading update

Experian is the biggest credit bureau in the world and therefore has a truly global presence. This does mean there’s often one region taking off, a couple ticking along nicely and one where there’s weakness.

However, in the Q3 results (covering the three months to 31 December), year-on-year organic growth at constant exchange rates grew in all four main regions.

Total revenue growth (%)Organic revenue growth (%)
North America65
Latin America1713
UK and Ireland 33
EMEA and Asia Pacific87
Global total76

As a result, Experian upgraded its full-year (the 12 months to March) organic revenue growth guidance to 5%-6%, up from 4%-6%. Around $7bn. Meanwhile, it expects “modest accretion” to its profit margins.

Powerful data and optionality

The company possesses a mind-boggling amount of business and consumer credit data. It uses this to provide information services, analytics, and decision-making tools related to credit reporting, marketing, and identity verification.

When I think of where the world is heading, with data right at the centre of it, these areas should only grow in importance. And therefore Experian too, I’d imagine.

Fund manager Nick Train, who holds the stock in his Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, recently said: “Experian has, arguably, the biggest collection of data on businesses and consumers on the planet and, as the company says, almost more opportunities to create new services from that data than it can deal with.”

In the quarter, we saw Experian’s incredible optionality at work. There was volume weakness in smaller fintechs and mortgages in North America but this was offset by strong growth in automotive and consumer services.

In Latin America, its agribusiness vertical did well while its debt resolution service grew in Brazil. Elsewhere, there was strong progress in Australia, India and Italy.

Put simply, this optionality means the company has many ways to win.

I’ve made a mistake

Writing this makes me think I made a huge error selling the stock last year. What on earth was I thinking?

Well, basically I wanted to add shares of RELX and London Stock Exchange Group to my portfolio. These are two other world-class FTSE 100 data companies.

So I invested in Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, which has these three stocks at the top of its portfolio.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t worked out too well so far. Experian is up 16% since I sold, while Finsbury is down around 4%.

I may invest in Experian again, but it can be psychologically galling to buy back in at a higher price. Especially when the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27 might present valuation risk for me.

Sadly then, I’m left monitoring for a share price dip. And after today’s full-year guidance upgrade, I’m not expecting one.

On the contrary, Experian may well power higher and outperform the FTSE 100.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Experian Plc, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc, and RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

As revenue growth boosts the Ocado share price, here’s what you need to know

| Alan Oscroft

The Ocado share price collapsed from its soaring highs of three years ago. But after a record Christmas, it's picking…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Growth Shares

2 FTSE 100 stocks that could really blast off

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through a couple of FTSE 100 ideas he believes have the legs to move significantly higher over…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Can Vodafone’s $1.5bn AI deal with Microsoft move the share price?  

| Kevin Godbold

Vodafone signs $1.5bn Microsoft deal for AI, cloud and IoT and the move could help to drive the share price…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

£5,000 in excess savings? Here’s one trap to avoid on the way to a lifelong second income

| John Fieldsend

Anyone with £5,000 in excess savings might want to turn it into a lifelong second income, but here’s one dangerous…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

I’d buy 5,673 shares of this cheap dividend stock for £100 in monthly passive income

| Paul Summers

When it comes to attractively-priced dividend stocks, our writer thinks FTSE 100 giant Legal & General knocks it out of…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? I’d buy 215 shares of this REIT to aim for £1,491 in passive income

| Stephen Wright

Excerpt: Stephen Wright is looking at a REIT that has been a model of consistency over the last 25 years.…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £503 a month of passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Reinvesting the dividends paid from high-yielding stocks into more of those shares can generate significant passive income over time.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Near a 52-week high, here’s what the charts say about the BAE share price!

| Charlie Carman

After tremendous growth last year, the BAE share price has continued its advance in 2024. Here are some key charts…

Read more »