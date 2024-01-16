Home » Investing Articles » Unilever: defensive, steady shares with long-term dividend growth

Unilever: defensive, steady shares with long-term dividend growth

I’ve never owned Unilever shares. But looking back over history, and thinking about the business model, I reckon that was a mistake.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Unilever plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Could Unilever (LSE: ULVR) shares be among the best for creating long-term wealth?

If the stock market trauma of the past few years has taught me anything, it’s that I need to hold more defensive shares.

It’s a bit like Warren Buffett‘s first rule of investing: never lose money.

What stock market crash?

Just look at the way the Unilever share price didn’t crash in the 2020 stock market panic.

How many, prior to 2020, were buying shares they thought had the best chance of going up rather than the least chance of going down?

I have my hand up there. I was mostly in financial and house builder stocks.

In a crunch, people can stop borrowing money to buy new homes. But they can’t give up on food.

Progressive dividend

Unilever’s dividend isn’t the biggest. But forecast yields of around 4% aren’t bad. And there’s a long track record of rises.

In the past decade, I see quarterly payments coming in steady, with a nice upward trend. And since Unilver’s restructure in 2020, the payments in euros haven’t faltered.

That’s through soaring inflation and interest rates, global turmoil and rising oil prices.

Exciting? No. Dependable and safe? I’d say so.

Compound returns

Suppose Unilever shares go nowhere in the next 20 years, but the dividend stays at 4%.

Putting £100 per month into Unilever shares for that period could net me £36,500. And if the dividend grows in cash terms, I’d expect some share price gains too.

In fact, over the past 20 years, Unilever shares have climbed 230% — while the FTSE 100 managed just 69%.

I can’t say the same will happen again. But I’d put the odds of Unilever’s business model doing well in the next two decades at better than even.

Cheap now?

Right now, though, I do think inflation has turned some consumers away from Unilever’s well-known brands. And I expect cheaper offerings at the likes of Lidl and Aldi will be cleaning up.

One result is a 5% share price fall in the past five years.

It leaves the stock on a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 18, dropping to 16 by 2025.

That might not look screaming cheap, but it’s modest by Unilever’s long-term valuation. Over the decades, investors have put a premium on the stock due to its dependability.

Two reasons

I have two reasons to consider buying. One is the dividend. The other is that I think Unilever shares could start to climb again when inflation cools.

Or, at least, when cooling inflation leads to lower interest rates and helps with shoppers’ pockets again.

The main risk I see is that it might not happen for a bit yet. Inflation has fallen. But with pay rises on the up, I suspect we haven’t seen the back of it yet.

Buying opportunity

So we might have a weak Unilver share price for some time to come. Still, that might just keep the shares cheap for long enough for me to finally buy some.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

3 juicy UK shares I own for passive income and growth!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains her reasoning as to why she added these UK shares to her holdings and details how they…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 value stocks I’d buy in my Stocks & Shares ISA today!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is packed with brilliant bargains today. Here our writer Royston Wild discusses three top value stocks he's…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

One FTSE 250 stock I think is perfect for passive income and diversification!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why this FTSE 250 stock can offer her a great rate of return, as well as providing…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

How to invest a Stocks and Shares ISA like a pro

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking to generate strong returns in a Stocks and Shares ISA? It could be worth embracing some strategies that are…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Will I lose out if I don’t buy more of this superstar FTSE 100 stock?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares tripled in value in 2023, leaving this Fool wondering whether it is time for him to invest more…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 company could be primed for a huge 2024

| Gordon Best

2024 could be a great year for finding undervalued gems in the FTSE 250, and I've got my eyes on…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

My 2 FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying in 2024

| Cliff D'Arcy

Shares in these two FTSE 100 giants had a tough 2023, driven lower by the cost-of-living crisis. Still, I'm expecting…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Here’s one exciting healthcare penny stock currently on my radar!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this penny stock piqued her interest after a positive update and a potentially lucrative breakthrough.

Read more »