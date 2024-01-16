Home » Investing Articles » My 2 FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying in 2024

My 2 FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying in 2024

Shares in these two FTSE 100 giants had a tough 2023, driven lower by the cost-of-living crisis. Still, I’m expecting much better returns in 2024/25!

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 hasn’t had the best start to the year — since 29 December, it is down 2.2%. However, the Footsie‘s daily oscillations don’t bother me as a long-term investor. I want a ‘fire and forget’ portfolio packed with truly great companies to deliver superior returns over time.

Two Footsie powerhouses for 2024?

For example, here are two FTSE 100 stocks that we own, but would gladly buy again in 2024, given sufficient investable cash.

1. Diageo

Shares in drinks giant Diageo (LSE: DGE) drifted downwards throughout 2023. Then they fell sharply after a weak trading update on 10 November, when the group warned of lower sales in Latin America and the Caribbean.

This sent the shares down 395p that day (-12.2%), with the price also hitting a 52-week low of 2,719p. Over one year, this stock is down 24.8%, but up 1% over five years.

Last week, my wife and I bought this stock, paying 2,783.5p a share. As I write, the shares trade at 2,780p, valuing this global Goliath at £62.2bn.

Why did we buy Diageo? First, as the eighth-largest business in the FTSE 100, it’s huge. Second, it has a simple business model, selling over 200 brands of alcoholic drinks to billions of drinkers worldwide.

Third, its shares offer a dividend yield of 2.9% a year to collect while I wait for sales growth to resume. Fourth, in April 2023, the share price was £10 above the current price — and I’m hopeful of a return to these levels.

Of course, I could be wrong. Diageo’s regional sales growth could take further knocks this year, driven down by reduced drinking among the under-30s. Also, its premium and high-end brands could be hit by a global economic slowdown or recession.

Even so, I’m delighted to board the Diageo bandwagon for the long term. Cheers!

2. Unilever

Unilever (LSE: ULVR) is in much the same boat as Diageo. Thanks to slowing sales growth and margin pressures, its shares had a tough 2023. Over one year, they are down 9.6%, plus they have lost 5.8% over five years.

Unilever sells a host of popular brands found in kitchen cupboards and bathrooms worldwide. In fact, one in three households uses Unilever products daily. That’s the kind of global dominance I admire.

My investing hero, billionaire and philanthropist Warren Buffett once remarked, “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price”. This Buffett quote and others prompted me to buy into this European consumer-goods colossus.

My wife and I bought this stock in August 2022 for 4,122.2p a share. The share price is now 3,822.5p, 7.3% below our entry price. This values this business at £95.7bn, ranking it at #4 in the FTSE 100.

At current price levels, the shares trade on a multiple of 13.7 times earnings, well short of Unilever’s usual premium to the wider market. Also, the dividend yield has risen to nearly 4% a year — and it’s been a long, long time since I’ve seen Unilever’s cash yield above this mark.

Then again, like Diageo, Unilever’s sales growth has been stunted in this cost-of-living crisis. Also, consumers may continue to trade down to cheaper brands. But despite these pressures, I expect 2024 to be better than 2023.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Diageo and Unilever shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Unilever: defensive, steady shares with long-term dividend growth

| Alan Oscroft

I've never owned Unilever shares. But looking back over history, and thinking about the business model, I reckon that was…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

3 juicy UK shares I own for passive income and growth!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains her reasoning as to why she added these UK shares to her holdings and details how they…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 value stocks I’d buy in my Stocks & Shares ISA today!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is packed with brilliant bargains today. Here our writer Royston Wild discusses three top value stocks he's…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

One FTSE 250 stock I think is perfect for passive income and diversification!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why this FTSE 250 stock can offer her a great rate of return, as well as providing…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

How to invest a Stocks and Shares ISA like a pro

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking to generate strong returns in a Stocks and Shares ISA? It could be worth embracing some strategies that are…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Will I lose out if I don’t buy more of this superstar FTSE 100 stock?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares tripled in value in 2023, leaving this Fool wondering whether it is time for him to invest more…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 company could be primed for a huge 2024

| Gordon Best

2024 could be a great year for finding undervalued gems in the FTSE 250, and I've got my eyes on…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Here’s one exciting healthcare penny stock currently on my radar!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this penny stock piqued her interest after a positive update and a potentially lucrative breakthrough.

Read more »