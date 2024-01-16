Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim to turn £1,000 into £10,000 with growth shares

How I’d aim to turn £1,000 into £10,000 with growth shares

The UK is home to many innovative growth shares. Some may even go on to deliver tenfold returns in the long run. Zaven Boyrazian investigates.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Growth shares are known for their explosive potential. And while many fail to live up to expectations, a few go on to deliver monstrous returns. In fact, there have been a few instances like Netflix and Shopify where a £1,000 initial investment grew beyond £10,000 within a few short years.

Obviously, hindsight is 20/20. Finding these sorts of investments before they take off is far easier said than done. After all, a lot has to go right to enjoy a 1,000% return. And while there’s no denying that luck can play a role, each success story throughout history shares some common early signs of potential success.

Picking winning growth stocks

Stock picking is a complex process that involves a lot of nuances. However, before dissecting the financial statements and diving deep into the weeds, investors seeking quadruple-digit returns need to allocate their time wisely.

There’s little point in investing countless hours evaluating an industry titan if they’ve already reached, or are nearing, their maximum growth capacity. Investors need to examine what a business does and try to estimate how large its total serviceable market will be over the next decade.

Moreover, they need to determine the group’s ability to capitalise on this opportunity. Small-cap stocks can be a wonderful area to find exciting enterprises. However, many lack the financial resources or expertise to outpace existing industry giants who tend to keep tabs on disruptive threats.

Personally, when looking for such firms, I tend to pay attention to the level of revenue growth. Seeing a high double-digit expansion of sales can be a signal to pay closer attention. I’m also looking closely at cash flow. Suppose a business can generate all the cash it needs internally? In that case, it reduces the risk of equity dilution as well as the need to take on unnecessary debts.

However, above all else, an encouraging performance needs to be backed by sustainability. When looking at previous winners, organic growth from repeating sources led to the most value being created for shareholders. By comparison, growth from acquisitions, on average, actually led to the destruction of value, resulting in underperformance.

These are obviously not the only critical factors investors need to consider when picking growth stocks. But they can help eliminate duds from consideration.

Alternative solutions?

Stock picking paves the way for explosive market-beating returns. But it also comes with added risks that might make it unsuitable depending on the individual. After all, it often comes paired with significantly higher volatility versus a low-cost index fund.

Fortunately, the latter also provides a path to a 1,000% return in the long run. For example, the FTSE 250 has historically provided investors with an average of 11% total returns a year since its inception. Providing this growth continues, a £1,000 investment could be transformed into £10,000 in just over 20 years.

This timeline is only an estimate. And it may end up taking longer if the UK’s flagship growth index starts to slow in the future. That’s why I personally prefer the idea of picking individual stocks despite the added risks and volatility exposure.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Shopify. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? I’d buy 215 shares of this REIT to aim for £1,491 in passive income

| Stephen Wright

Excerpt: Stephen Wright is looking at a REIT that has been a model of consistency over the last 25 years.…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £503 a month of passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Reinvesting the dividends paid from high-yielding stocks into more of those shares can generate significant passive income over time.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Near a 52-week high, here’s what the charts say about the BAE share price!

| Charlie Carman

After tremendous growth last year, the BAE share price has continued its advance in 2024. Here are some key charts…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

What could a potential £1bn fine mean for the Lloyds share price?

| Stephen Wright

The Lloyds share price is falling as the FCA investigates potential misconduct insurance ommissions. Should investors be worried or is…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

I’m racing to buy dirt cheap income stocks before it’s too late!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

UK income stocks are still offering impressive yields in 2024 as the stock market continues to recover from the recent…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy these brilliant FTSE stocks at bargain prices?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers is monitoring a number of FTSE shares that are currently hated by the market. While risks remain, he…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Entering 2024 with no savings? I’d follow the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Starting from zero, Zaven Boyrazian explains how to leverage Warren Buffett’s wealth-building methods to aim for a substantial nestegg.

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

6 reasons why I think the UK stock market will rally in 2024

| James Beard

The FTSE All-Share index increased by a disappointing 3.9% in 2023. Our writer explains why he thinks the stock market…

Read more »