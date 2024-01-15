Buying and holding absurdly cheap shares for the long run is a proven profitable strategy, but investors still have to prepare for the risks.

Why I’d buy dirt cheap shares now and aim to hold them for the next decade

Investing in top-notch, dirt cheap shares has long been a powerful strategy for building wealth in the stock market. After all, it perfectly embodies the idea of buying low and selling high. And by capitalising on undervalued stocks, it’s possible to unlock impressive returns in a relatively short space of time.

This is especially true in 2024 as the markets begin their recovery from the recent downward correction that started in late 2021. That’s why snapping up a diverse range of bargains today could be a fantastic move for long-term investors.

Quality and price

With investor pessimism still elevated, finding seemingly cheap shares on the London Stock Exchange is hardly a challenge right now. However, simply buying up every beaten-down enterprise isn’t likely to yield fantastic results. In fact, it may end up destroying wealth rather than creating it.

Investors tend to make bad decisions when they’re in a rush. The fear of missing out and loss aversion can push valuations to absurdly high or ridiculously low levels. But in some cases, this seemingly extreme reaction may be well justified. And it’s an investor’s job to investigate carefully before executing any trades.

In other words, a dirt cheap stock might be in the gutter for a good reason. Perhaps a competitor has just released a new solution that makes the firm’s own products obsolete. Or perhaps the debt load on the balance sheet is becoming too much to bear, and potential bankruptcy is on the horizon.

Needless to say, neither situation is ideal. But what if valuations are being dragged down by temporary problems? An interim disruption to the supply chain is understandably frustrating. But if the group has the spare liquidity to weather the storm, in the long run, such speed bumps may be irrelevant. As such, snapping up shares today could be immensely rewarding later down the line.

In short, for a stock to be a bargain it needs to have both a cheap price as well as high quality.

Investing for the next decade

The decade following the 2008 financial crisis turned out to be one of the biggest and longest bull markets in modern history. While there’s no guarantee that such performance will repeat itself between now and 2034, the stock market has shown countless times that buying near the start of a recovery can translate into explosive gains for patient investors.

But when operating with a 10-year time horizon, it’s crucial to think about which companies and sectors are the most likely to thrive over the next decade. Personally, my money is on e-commerce, robotics, cloud computing, and biotech.

Yet, these are far from the only opportunities for investors to explore. And it’s possible these industries fail to live up to long-term expectations. That’s why it’s likely prudent to diversify across a collection of promising enterprises rather than put all my eggs in one basket. That way, if one area were to underperform, the potential success of others could offset the negative impact on my overall portfolio.