Home » Investing Articles » What’s happening with the Angle (AGL) share price

What’s happening with the Angle (AGL) share price

The Angle share price is the latest to surge and draw the attention of growth stock investors. Here’s what I’d want to know before I’d buy.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I sat up and took notice when the Angle (LSE: AGL) share price recently took off.

On 4 January, the price trebled. It’s since fallen back a bit, but we’re still looking at a 65% gain so far in 2024.

What do I do when I see a small-cap growth stock hitting the headlines like this? A few key things. First, I step back a bit and look at the bigger picture.

Ups and downs

I see Angle stock has been a lot higher in the past.

But that often happens with new growth stocks. Many times, I’ve seen false starts, and volatility in the early days. And it can happen multiple times.

But then, something comes good, and we see a sustained bull run.

Of course, telling the difference between early bubbles and the start of long-term growth can be tricky.

What’s happened

Next thing, what just happened to trigger the latest surge? A news release headlined: Breakthrough clinical results is the answer.

It talks about “combined DNA next generation sequencing of CTCs and ctDNA…“. Got that? And understand all about CTCs and ctDNA? No, me neither.

At this point I feel ace investor Warren Buffett tapping on my shoulder. And I imagine his words whispered in my ear: “Careful, young Alan, don’t buy something if you don’t understand it.”

That’s been a key to his success, and has seen his Berkshire Hathaway investing company achieve an average return of 20% per year since 1965. That’s stunning.

Need to understand?

But if I never bought any stock unless I understood every last detail of a company, I’d never buy anything.

So, we each need to get a feel for how much we need to know. And that will vary, depending on our own view of risk, among other things.

Angle does cancer biopsy diagnosis. It seems it has a new technique here and that it’s achieving some success with it.

How much more do I need to know? Should I be able to do DNA sequencing in my kitchen? Or just grasp how prevalent cancer is in modern society and get a feel for the odds of potential riches for a firm that can help do something about it?

Show me the cash

That’s a personal choice. But there’s one question I think every investor should ask, and then think very carefully about the answer.

Where will the cash come from?

Forceasts don’t show any profit yet. Will these latest developments have an effect on that?

At the halfway stage, Angle had cash and equivalents of £22.2m on the books, with tax credits to come. Is that enough to see it through to profits without needing more cash?

Is there a chance the firm might be bought out by one of the big operators, should the apparent promise of its technology come good?

Questions, answers

I don’t know the answers to these questions. But they’re the kind of things I ask about any new growth stock prospect that crosses my radar.

I’ll have my eyes peeled for Angle’s full-year results, that’s for sure.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

8% dividend yield! Could £10,000 in Lloyds shares net me an £800 passive income?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds' share price has dropped as worries over weak loan growth and high impairments have risen. But should I buy…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing For Beginners

Why UK shares can still make me rich with the economy in a tizzy

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why it isn't all doom and gloom for UK shares at the moment, even if we do…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why the Rolls-Royce share price could keep going higher

| Stephen Wright

According to analysts, an increase in flying hours could keep pushing the Rolls-Royce share price up in 2024. Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

If interest rates are cut in 2024, these FTSE shares could surge

| Ben McPoland

There could be a lot more room for recovery in these two FTSE shares if interest rates are lowered by…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Dividend Shares

Huge cash payouts! Here’s the Legal & General dividend forecast for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Legal & General dividend forecast suggests that investors could be set to enjoy some serious passive income from the…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Will I lose out if I don’t buy more of this superstar FTSE 100 growth stock?

| Simon Watkins

Despite tripling in value in 10 years, this FTSE 100 stock is still undervalued against its peers and is a…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

I’m using the Warren Buffett method to target passive income in 2024

| Stephen Wright

Being ready to pounce on temporarily distressed stocks has made Warren Buffett very rich. Stephen Wright thinks it could work…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

I’d invest £250 a month in the FTSE 250 to aim to retire in style

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Consistently investing in a FTSE 250 index fund alongside individual stocks could be the key to unlocking a wealthier lifestyle…

Read more »