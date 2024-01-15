Home » Investing Articles » 8% dividend yield! Could £10,000 in Lloyds shares net me an £800 passive income?

8% dividend yield! Could £10,000 in Lloyds shares net me an £800 passive income?

Lloyds’ share price has dropped as worries over weak loan growth and high impairments have risen. But should I buy it to boost my passive income?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) share price has slumped at the start of 2024. At 44.2p per share the FTSE 100 bank is down 8% since January 1.

Does this represent a tasty dip-buying opportunity? Well, investors hunting for lucrative dividend shares to buy may be tempted to open a position today.

As the table below shows, dividend yields for the next two years comfortably beat the 3.8% forward average for FTSE shares.

YEARDIVIDEND PER SHARE (F)DIVIDEND YIELDANNUAL GROWTH
20243.17p7.2% 14%
20253.54p8% 12%

The dividends on Lloyds shares have grown sharply since the end of the pandemic. And if City forecasts prove correct, if I invested £10,000 in the Black Horse Bank today, I’d make passive income of £720 this year and an even better £800 in 2025.

But dividends are never guaranteed. So I need to consider how realistic current dividend forecasts are. I also need to consider the outlook for the Lloyds share price. After all, a further erosion in the value of the bank could outweigh the boost of big dividends.

Here’s my conclusion.

Strong forecasts

On the plus side, barring some catastrophic event, Lloyds looks in good shape to meet current forecasts for the next two years.

Predicted dividends are covered 2.3 times by anticipated earnings through to 2025. Both readings sail past the widely regarded safety benchmark of 2 times, providing a wide margin of error even if earnings do disappoint.

The bank also has a strong balance sheet it can use to fund more large dividends if required. Its CET1 ratio stood at 14.6% as of September, well above its target of 12.5% plus 1% management buffer.

Big risks!

So, in my opinion Lloyds shares look in good shape to pay an £800 passive income in 2025. However, this doesn’t mean I’m necessarily looking to buy the FTSE 100 bank for my portfolio.

This is because I buy shares with a long-term view in mind. I’m seeking ones that can deliver solid capital gains and/or a healthy, growing dividend over time. I’m not sure that Lloyds will be able to do either of these things.

One reason is the worsening outlook for the UK economy. In a sign of the gloom, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) recently cut its growth forecasts for each of the next two years by around a percentage point each. GDP expansion of just 0.7% and 1.4% is tipped for 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Britain faces significant structural problems that threaten growth beyond the short term too.

Should I buy Lloyds shares?

I’m also concerned about Lloyds given the condition of the domestic banking market. Not only is it much more mature than those of emerging markets. Competition is also rising as challenger and digital banks expand their profit ranges.

On the plus side, the bank has exceptional brand recognition that it can use to win business. Having a 258-year-old brand is worth its weight in gold when youre looking after people’s money.

But on balance I think the risks of owning Lloyds outweigh the potential benefits. I believe there’s a good chance its share price will continue sliding. And the dividend outlook beyond 2025 is also pretty uncertain.

This is why I’m looking for other FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing For Beginners

Why UK shares can still make me rich with the economy in a tizzy

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why it isn't all doom and gloom for UK shares at the moment, even if we do…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

What’s happening with the Angle (AGL) share price

| Alan Oscroft

The Angle share price is the latest to surge and draw the attention of growth stock investors. Here’s what I’d…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why the Rolls-Royce share price could keep going higher

| Stephen Wright

According to analysts, an increase in flying hours could keep pushing the Rolls-Royce share price up in 2024. Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

If interest rates are cut in 2024, these FTSE shares could surge

| Ben McPoland

There could be a lot more room for recovery in these two FTSE shares if interest rates are lowered by…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Dividend Shares

Huge cash payouts! Here’s the Legal & General dividend forecast for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Legal & General dividend forecast suggests that investors could be set to enjoy some serious passive income from the…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Will I lose out if I don’t buy more of this superstar FTSE 100 growth stock?

| Simon Watkins

Despite tripling in value in 10 years, this FTSE 100 stock is still undervalued against its peers and is a…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

I’m using the Warren Buffett method to target passive income in 2024

| Stephen Wright

Being ready to pounce on temporarily distressed stocks has made Warren Buffett very rich. Stephen Wright thinks it could work…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

I’d invest £250 a month in the FTSE 250 to aim to retire in style

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Consistently investing in a FTSE 250 index fund alongside individual stocks could be the key to unlocking a wealthier lifestyle…

Read more »