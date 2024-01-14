Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 7,742 shares of this stock to generate £200 of monthly passive income

I’d buy 7,742 shares of this stock to generate £200 of monthly passive income

With a dividend yield of 8.4%, Muhammad Cheema takes a look at how Aviva shares can generate a healthy monthly passive income.

Muhammad Cheema
Latest posts by Muhammad Cheema (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In 2024, I’ve got my sights set on stocks that can make me a decent passive income on the side. Aviva (LSE:AV) shares look like they fit the bill. With a mouth-watering dividend yield of 8.4%, it might be time for investors like me to take a deeper look into this stock.

The path to passive income

As I’m writing this, Aviva shares are currently trading for £4.30, yielding 8.4% in dividends.

It’s important to keep in mind that dividends aren’t guaranteed, but with an outlay of £33,290.60 (which I appreciate is an extremely large sum of money) on 7,742 of its shares, I can generate £200 of monthly passive income.

In coming to this amount, I’ve made a rather conservative assumption that the dividends will remain unchanged from the 31p paid out to investors last year.

Aviva’s latest interim dividend of 11.8p is already 8% higher than last year’s 10.3p.

There is also a good chance the final dividend will be higher than last year’s.

Therefore, I might not even need to buy this many shares to generate the same amount of extra income.

Furthermore, if the dividend continues to grow over time, the £200 I receive every month will do likewise.

If I reinvested part or all of the dividend back into the stock, I would increase this amount even further.

The risk I face if I wait too long

I last covered Aviva in mid-November and I noted that its shares had a pretty underwhelming 2023, falling by almost 8% up to that point.

However, since then, its shares have rallied by almost 4%. In fact, since the start of September, the gain has been nearly 15%.

It looks like momentum is on the side of Aviva shares.

Therefore, if I were to invest in its shares, there would be a risk that the cost for me to obtain these future dividends would rise if I waited too long.

Short-term risks      

Like most firms in the financial services sector, Aviva is heavily influenced by the wider economy.

With the UK economy wobbling throughout the last year, shares of the insurance giant could experience volatility.

I’m also concerned about the pessimism surrounding the financial sector, which has created downward pressure for firms in this sphere for a while now.

For example, Aviva shares are yet to recover from the great recession. Its shares are still down roughly 60% from the start of 2007.

However, as a Foolish investor, I think about the long term.

The UK economy is expected to resume growth this year. KPMG predicts GDP growth of 0.5% in 2024. Although this sounds a bit timid, it expects higher growth from 2025 of 1%.

Furthermore, the ageing UK population could also end up being advantageous for Aviva. This is because an elderly population is likely to make more use of the kind of products that it offers, such as retirement and wealth services.

This could be a catalyst for continued strong growth ahead.

Now what?

With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 10.7, Aviva shares are not too expensive.

This looks very cheap when you factor in the dividend yield.

I’m also optimistic about its future growth prospects.

Therefore, I’d buy some of its shares today, if I had the spare cash to do so.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Muhammad Cheema has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aerial view of York downtown at night
Investing Articles

I’d buy 11,911 shares of this LSE dividend stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

This potentially undervalued FTSE 250 stock could offer me lucrative passive income while I wait for interest rates to start…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Billionaires love buying cheap shares. Here’s how I’d do it with just £500!

| Christopher Ruane

Cheap shares and low share prices aren’t necessarily the same thing. Christopher Ruane explains why -- and how he'd try…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

7 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

Read more »

Growth Shares

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust review: buy, sell, or hold for 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has underperformed recently. Is it a good investment for 2024? Here’s Edward Sheldon’s take.

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

Down 37.1% over 1 year, is it time to buy dividend stock Burberry?

| Dr. James Fox

Shares in Burberry have tanked over the past 12 months, but it's starting to look like an increasingly interesting dividend…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in dividend shares to target a 7%+ yield

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a 7% yield is a reasonable target for investors looking to buy dividend shares. But there are…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

London Stock Exchange Group is far more than a market operator. 70% of its revenues come from something else entirely…

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a transformed London Stock Exchange Group could be one of the best buys in today’s stock market.

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Aiming for £1m? Start investing regularly with a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Consistently drip-feeding £500 each month into a Stocks and Shares ISA can help investors build a £1m portfolio in the…

Read more »