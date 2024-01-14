Aiming for £1m? Start investing regularly with a Stocks and Shares ISA

Consistently drip-feeding £500 each month into a Stocks and Shares ISA can help investors build a £1m portfolio in the long run.

By leveraging the power of compounding, regular investment and a Stocks and Shares ISA, it’s possible for investors to start building a fairly sizable nest egg. And when given enough time and capital, an individual’s net worth could even be pushed into millionaire territory. Here’s how.

The power of an ISA

The miracle of compounding is well known. By earning interest on top of interest, whether it be from dividends or capital gains, a snowball effect follows. And after a few decades, a seemingly small monthly contribution of a couple hundred pounds can turn into a seven-figure portfolio.

However, an expense many investors often end up overlooking is taxes. Just like income, HRMC demands its pound of flesh from investors. And while there are some clever tricks to reduce capital gains tax, this handicap can significantly slow down the wealth-building process. That’s why a Stocks and Shares ISA is so powerful.

While investors can only add up to £20,000 a year within an ISA, any capital gains or dividends received are completely tax-free. And while a few fortunate individuals have the ability to maximise their ISA allowance, most investors never reach this limit. But they don’t have to.

Investing £500 a month equates to just £6,000 a year – 30% of the annual allowance. And assuming an investor matches the FTSE 250’s 11% historical average return, that’s enough to build a £1m ISA in just over 27 years when starting from scratch. Needless to say, that’s quite a chunky tax-free retirement fund and could drastically improve the quality of life for most pensioners.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Risk and expectations

Achieving an average annualised 11% return on paper sounds easy. But in practice, it can be a challenge. It may seem obvious to just invest in a low-cost FTSE 250 index fund to replicate these gains moving forward. However, there’s no guarantee the index will continue growing at this pace over the next three decades. Consequently, investors could have far less than expected in 2051.

Assuming the UK’s mid-cap index doesn’t continue delivering double-digit gains, investors could be better served pursuing a stock-picking strategy. This approach is riskier. It demands more time, knowledge, and temperament that not everyone has. Yet it also opens the door to potentially market-beating returns.

Even if an investor were to boost their average return to just 12%, that would add an additional £200,000 to their ISA over the same period. Of course, a poorly constructed or managed portfolio could easily move in the opposite direction. And investors may end up destroying wealth, not creating it.

That’s why it’s paramount to carefully research and analyse individual stocks diligently and carefully consider the value they can bring to an overall portfolio.

There's no denying this is a time-consuming process. However, given the potential rewards, it's one I feel is worth pursuing.