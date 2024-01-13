Home » Investing Articles » Up 50% in 5 years! Can the Glencore share price keep on going?

Up 50% in 5 years! Can the Glencore share price keep on going?

After a strong five years for the Glencore share price, can this writer now be tempted to add the mining giant to his portfolio?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares up by half in the past five years? Check. Dividend yield of 7.8%? Check. Long-term shareholders in Glencore (LSE: GLEN) are sitting pretty. But what if I was to buy I now? Can the Glencore share price keep rising?

Uncertain environment

The first half of the firm’s current financial year saw revenue fall by a fifth compared to the same period last year. Worse than that, basic earnings per share were down three-fifths.

That may not sound great. But the company’s cash position meant it was able to announce a special dividend as well as another share buyback, this time to the tune of some $1.2bn.

Those reflect the roller coaster wide of commodity markets in recent years, both in the balance of demand and supply and in pricing.

Glencore’s diverse range of businesses can help even out some of the rough edges that causes, but it also means that strong performance in one division can be blunted by weaker results elsewhere in the firm.

Reasons to invest

Still, I think there is a lot to like about the company.

It operates in an industry where demand may rise and fall but will likely still be strong, though variable, for decades to come. It has an enviable portfolio of assets producing huge volumes. That is shown by the fact that those first-half revenues fell 20% – yet were still equivalent to over $4bn a week.

The business has proven that is has an ongoing focus on returning money to shareholders and that helps explain the generous dividend. If things continue strongly in future, I expect more big dividends ahead.

Some concerns I have

Still, past performance is not necessarily a guide to future returns. That applies to the Glencore share price too.

Last year’s earnings were exceptional. Post-tax profit of $16.5bn was far higher than the prior year’s number of $4.3bn. The two years before that had seen a loss at the bottom line of the firm’s accounts.

The cyclicality of demand in the mining sector is largely outside producers’ control, although by cutting production they can sometimes help get a better price than when supply far exceeds demand. With the outlook for the global economy remaining uncertain, I see that as a risk to the Glencore share price.

My take on things

So although I like Glencore’s business and think it can do well in the long term, I see no urgent rush to invest now.

The price-to-earnings ratio of four may look very cheap, but recall that last year’s earnings were exceptional.

Created at TradingView

So far, this year has not shaped up as well and things could yet get worse if industrial demand slows. Not only could that hurt the share price, but it could also mean a lower dividend in coming years.

For now, I do not see the Glencore share price as a bargain and so do not plan to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s how many Tesco shares I’d need to quit my job and live off the passive income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer is wondering how many Tesco shares he'd need to buy for his portfolio in order to pack in…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares with 5%+ dividend yields I’d happily snap up

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane identifies a duo of FTSE 250 shares with yields he thinks could offer him attractive income prospects now…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Should I target £742 of Imperial Brands dividends by investing £1,000 today?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane digs into some pros and cons of the Imperial Brands dividend and explains why a long-term mindset helps…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up over 50%! 3 reasons buying Sage shares a year ago could have been sage

| Christopher Ruane

Sage shares have jumped by over half in just 12 months. This writer liked the look of the business last…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Turning a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA into a £1,300 monthly income

| Christopher Ruane

How could our writer try to turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a passive income machine generating a five…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d follow Warren Buffett to start building massive passive income streams

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some lessons from the career of legendary investor Warren Buffett that he thinks could boost his passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What would it take for Rolls-Royce shares to hit £10?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have soared in the past year. Our writer considers what it might take for them to hit the…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

My best passive income idea for 2024

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been looking at a wide range of passive income ideas for this year. Here's the one he's…

Read more »