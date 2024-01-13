Home » Investing Articles » Small SIPP at 50? I’d make these moves to boost my retirement savings

Small SIPP at 50? I’d make these moves to boost my retirement savings

By following a regular investment plan, Zaven Boyrazian explains how to target building a big pile of money using a SIPP, even when starting late.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Senior woman potting plant in garden at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is a fantastic investment tool for individuals looking to improve their retirement wealth. However, a large portion of the British population either doesn’t have one or has minimal pension savings.

In fact, in 2022, the Office for National Statistics revealed that 70% of the British population have less than £56,700 in private retirement savings.

Needless to say, that’s not a lot of money. The State Pension can help supplement these savings. But this may change in the future for better or worse, adding an element of uncertainty. However, even for someone who’s just turned 50, it’s not too late to start bolstering their nest egg. Here’s how.

Leveraging the power of tax relief

Let’s assume an individual has £56,700 in the bank gathering interest. If the goal is to maximise retirement savings, using a SIPP could be a smart move. Apart from putting money to work in the stock market, where it can potentially generate superior returns, investors can reap the rewards of tax relief.

Any money deposited into this special type of investment account will be topped up to refund any previous taxes paid based on an individual’s tax bracket. For those paying the 20% basic rate, that means for every £1,000 deposited, an extra £250 is thrown in from the government.

So if someone were to move the £56,700 out of savings and into a SIPP, their pension pot would instantly grow to £70,875.

That’s certainly not a bad start. But now, the question is how should this capital be invested?

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Growth versus dividends

Generally speaking, it’s typically wiser for investors nearing retirement to focus on lower-risk instruments. Why? Because if another market crash or correction were to suddenly materialise, a SIPP heavily focused on high-growth tech stocks could be sent into the gutter.

However, the right course of action is ultimately dependent on the individual, their risk tolerance, and retirement time horizon. I think a blend of both growth and dividends from established enterprises could be most suitable for my SIPP in the long run. And fortunately, the FTSE 100 is home to plenty of these types of businesses.

Assuming my portfolio can match the index’s 8% historical average return, and I plan to retire at 60, 10 years of compounding would elevate my pension pot to £157,317. That’s almost three times more than I started with!

Allocate wisely

As previously mentioned, the stock market can be a volatile place. And even mature businesses can see their valuations slashed if investor pessimism gets too high. That’s why it’s paramount for investors to always consider risks instead of focusing solely on rewards.

As such, it may be prudent not to throw all my retirement savings into a SIPP. That way, should the market suffer a significant downturn, I still have savings to fund my retirement rather than being forced to sell top-notch stocks at terrible prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

£16,000 in savings? I’d buy cheap shares in an ISA to try and retire early

| Stephen Wright

Investors who bought Rolls-Royce shares when they were cheap have seen their investment grow 655%. Stephen Wright looks at where…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the Tesla share price reach $1,580 by 2029?

| Stephen Wright

Elon Musk says the Tesla share price has a long way to go, despite doubling over the last 12 months.…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

I’d buy FTSE 100 shares, but not the FTSE 100

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks there’s an inherent risk with investing in the FTSE 100 that can be avoided by buying individual…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

A 7% yield but down 20%! Should I buy more shares of this FTSE income stock?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright sees an opportunity in a falling FTSE 250 REIT. With a 7% yield, he’s looking to buy shares…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price end 2024 closer to 100p or 25p?

| Alan Oscroft

I think the Lloyds share price could be in for a cracking time this year. But there are plenty of…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Small-Cap Shares

2024 could be a big year for small-cap value shares. Here are 3 to look at now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The set-up for UK small-cap value shares – which have tanked in recent years – looks very attractive as we…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim for a second income worth £66,828 a year!

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for a second income, but we need a calculated approach if we want to turn our…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Never mind savings accounts! I’d invest in quality penny stocks this year

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

2024 could be a terrific year to buy penny stocks for the long run as economic conditions improve. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »