Home » Investing Articles » Never mind savings accounts! I’d invest in quality penny stocks this year

Never mind savings accounts! I’d invest in quality penny stocks this year

2024 could be a terrific year to buy penny stocks for the long run as economic conditions improve. Zaven Boyrazian explains why.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Penny stocks aren’t for the faint-hearted. These tiny enterprises are the pinnacle of volatility within the stock market and, in most cases, fail to deliver on their lofty promises. And over the last couple of years, many investors were abruptly reminded of this reality as surging valuations came crashing down.

With the correction decimating the value of equity and debt being too expensive for these often financially-weak companies, many have faded into obscurity. Meanwhile, higher interest rates have unlocked far tastier risk-free returns through classic savings accounts.

Yet, despite the grim recent performance, penny stocks may be the far wiser pick in 2024 for some investors. Let’s take a closer look.

Maximum risk, maximum reward

It’s no secret that getting in early can be enormously profitable. Investors who saw the opportunity in companies like Apple, Netflix, and Amazon while they were still in their infancy have seen even a few thousand pounds turn into millions. This explosive growth potential is why penny stocks continue to be enormously popular despite the lottery-like risk.

So what’s special about them in 2024? With the economy going through turbulence, many small businesses have met their demise. This includes many penny stocks that either ran out of funding or failed to deliver on their promises.

While unfortunate, this elimination has created two distinct advantages. Firstly, the businesses that remain have just seen a wave of potential competition be wiped out. And secondly, the search for the next industry titan has also been narrowed down for investors.

Does that mean investors should just snap up all the interesting-looking penny shares they can find in 2024? Of course not. Just because a firm has survived an economic wobble doesn’t guarantee success.

So how can investors determine whether a small business is investment-worthy?

Stock picking on a micro-scale

Picking stocks requires a lot of nuances. There’s no single magic formula since every industry requires different considerations. However, there are some overlapping factors that can be used to isolate the most promising candidates for a portfolio.

When it comes to dealing with micro-cap companies, I personally start by looking at two factors: strategy and funding.

As every entrepreneur knows, starting a business is hard work. Even if a product is excellent and revolutionary, it’s ultimately meaningless if the management team doesn’t have a viable strategy to get it out in the world.

Talented leadership is hard to come by among penny stocks since these businesses often lack the experience of large-cap executives. But a management team that can communicate their strategy effectively and explain why it’s viable is already a huge plus. It’s then up to the investor to investigate how realistic these expectations are.

Of course, a good strategy is useless without the funding to back it up. Penny stocks are often loss-making. Some are even pre-revenue! So it’s paramount to investigate where the money is coming from and whether there’s enough to cover the cost of executing the group’s strategy.

Needless to say, a well-funded enterprise is more likely to succeed.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

£16,000 in savings? I’d buy cheap shares in an ISA to try and retire early

| Stephen Wright

Investors who bought Rolls-Royce shares when they were cheap have seen their investment grow 655%. Stephen Wright looks at where…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the Tesla share price reach $1,580 by 2029?

| Stephen Wright

Elon Musk says the Tesla share price has a long way to go, despite doubling over the last 12 months.…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

I’d buy FTSE 100 shares, but not the FTSE 100

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks there’s an inherent risk with investing in the FTSE 100 that can be avoided by buying individual…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

A 7% yield but down 20%! Should I buy more shares of this FTSE income stock?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright sees an opportunity in a falling FTSE 250 REIT. With a 7% yield, he’s looking to buy shares…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price end 2024 closer to 100p or 25p?

| Alan Oscroft

I think the Lloyds share price could be in for a cracking time this year. But there are plenty of…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Small-Cap Shares

2024 could be a big year for small-cap value shares. Here are 3 to look at now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The set-up for UK small-cap value shares – which have tanked in recent years – looks very attractive as we…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Small SIPP at 50? I’d make these moves to boost my retirement savings

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By following a regular investment plan, Zaven Boyrazian explains how to target building a big pile of money using a…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim for a second income worth £66,828 a year!

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for a second income, but we need a calculated approach if we want to turn our…

Read more »